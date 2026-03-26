Savannah Guthrie's Brother Had Heartbreaking Reply To Her Worst Fears Amid Mom's Disappearance

What is the wost thing you could say to someone in distress? The list is long, but there are some obvious options that would make the Top 5. Savannah Guthrie's mom, with whom she shares a very close bond, was tragically kidnapped in late January and, thus far, there doesn't seem to be a reason for the crime to have been committed, which opens the door for speculation. It's only natural that the "Today" co-host would wonder if Nancy Guthrie's abduction had anything to do with the fact that she is famous, but her brother Camron Guthrie didn't help by telling her that was probably the case.

Savannah took part in a gut-wrenching interview with Hoda Kotb as a way to continue to keep the story alive and maybe even help the investigation along. The part that stood out, though, was the devastating reply that Camron gave when asked why their mother would be targeted in the first place. As Savannah explained, he previously worked in intelligence for the military and tends to consider more logical and pragmatic scenarios. In fact, as soon as she broke the news to him over the phone, Camron instantly surmised, "I think she's been kidnapped for ransom."

Savannah continued, "I said, 'Do you think because of me?' He said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.'" While this is certainly within the realm of possibilities, viewers and her colleagues alike were shocked at the poor timing. YouTube users took to the comments to reassure the TV personality that it wasn't her fault, while Savannah's friend and co-anchor Craig Melvin sadly lamented, "The fact that our dear friend would blame herself."