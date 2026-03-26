Savannah Guthrie's Brother Had Heartbreaking Reply To Her Worst Fears Amid Mom's Disappearance
What is the wost thing you could say to someone in distress? The list is long, but there are some obvious options that would make the Top 5. Savannah Guthrie's mom, with whom she shares a very close bond, was tragically kidnapped in late January and, thus far, there doesn't seem to be a reason for the crime to have been committed, which opens the door for speculation. It's only natural that the "Today" co-host would wonder if Nancy Guthrie's abduction had anything to do with the fact that she is famous, but her brother Camron Guthrie didn't help by telling her that was probably the case.
Savannah took part in a gut-wrenching interview with Hoda Kotb as a way to continue to keep the story alive and maybe even help the investigation along. The part that stood out, though, was the devastating reply that Camron gave when asked why their mother would be targeted in the first place. As Savannah explained, he previously worked in intelligence for the military and tends to consider more logical and pragmatic scenarios. In fact, as soon as she broke the news to him over the phone, Camron instantly surmised, "I think she's been kidnapped for ransom."
Savannah continued, "I said, 'Do you think because of me?' He said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.'" While this is certainly within the realm of possibilities, viewers and her colleagues alike were shocked at the poor timing. YouTube users took to the comments to reassure the TV personality that it wasn't her fault, while Savannah's friend and co-anchor Craig Melvin sadly lamented, "The fact that our dear friend would blame herself."
Does Savannah Guthrie blame herself for her mother's kidnapping?
As the interview progressed, Savannah Guthrie elaborated on her train of thought and clarified why her brother's answer made sense to her on some level. Because the criminals still haven't attempted to make any contact with the family (the initial ransom notes couldn't be verified as genuine by law enforcement), it's impossible to know the real reason why Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped. But does it make sense to point the finger at her daughter now? "I hope not," Savannah acknowledged. "I mean, we still don't know. Honestly, we don't know anything. [...] So I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought, 'Oh, that lady has money we could make a quick buck.' That would make sense [...] which is too much to bear."
The "Today" co-host went on to tearfully apologize to Nancy, if her fame did indeed play a part in the elderly woman being kidnapped. The investigation has been going on for more than 50 days. The police have cleared all family members as suspects. One of their biggest worries is that Nancy Guthrie's health is in danger, since she needs to take medicine daily and also uses a pacemaker. Notably, this was Savannah's first interview since her mother was taken, so it makes sense she did it with Hoda Kotb. She previously made a desperate appeal on Instagram, offering a $1 million reward for info that leads to her recovery.