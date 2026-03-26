Nicole Kidman's Cozy Display With Costar Sets Romance Rumors Ablaze Despite Complicated Snag
Is Nicole Kidman moving on six months after filing for divorce from ex Keith Urban? That's certainly what online chatter is indicating. If it's true, though, this may not be the drama-free relationship she needs after her messy split. In fact, it sounds like it's quite the opposite.
Since calling it quits with her husband of two decades, Kidman has given Urban the middle finger with her divorce glow up, earned the coveted Princess Diana comparison with her understated revenge outfit, and flexed daring travels without her ex. So, the next stop on this newly single celeb revenge tour simply has to be flaunting a fresh romance with a fellow hot star. And, this may be precisely what's unfolding. In the new Prime Video series, "Scarpetta," Kidman and Simon Baker play husband and wife. On March 3, the onscreen couple appeared at the New York City premiere and sparked rumors about an offscreen fling when they held hands on the red carpet. Apparently, though, while they may be new to playing husband and wife, they're not new to being flirty with each other. Kidman and Baker are longtime friends who have always had a flirtatious relationship. And, while in many cases, this would be an ideal situation for a new romance, there's a catch here: Kidman is good friends with Baker's ex-wife.
Nicole Kidman has an unusual history with Simon Baker
"Simon [Baker], [his ex-wife] Rebecca [Rigg] and Nicole [Kidman] were great friends for decades," a source told the Daily Mail, adding, "Rebecca would always tease him that he liked Nicole better than he liked her. Simon used to flirt outrageously with Nicole. ... It became a standing joke." The source recalled a Halloween party the former couple attended alongside Kidman many years back. "Rebecca was dressed as a dominatrix and Simon was holding a pair of handcuffs," they explained, adding, "Nicole didn't bother to dress up. But Rebecca said she had no doubt Simon was turned on by Nicole. Even though she was wearing an outrageously sexy get-up." This is certainly a strange dynamic, and it's made stranger by the fact that Kidman's friendship with Rigg was the reason she was originally introduced to Baker. According to the source, there were always questions about whether "Simon was infatuated with Nicole."
While the costars' history raises suspicion, it doesn't mean the pair is actually an item. In fact, an insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, "This is two pros playing the publicity game," noting, "You don't hold hands on a red carpet unless you want people talking." They added, "Her kids are in on the joke. Everyone around her knows this isn't some big love story." So, perhaps this is less about romance and more about PR. Either way, fans will definitely be keeping their eye on these two stars.