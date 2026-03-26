Nicole Kidman's Cozy Display With Costar Sets Romance Rumors Ablaze Despite Complicated Snag

Is Nicole Kidman moving on six months after filing for divorce from ex Keith Urban? That's certainly what online chatter is indicating. If it's true, though, this may not be the drama-free relationship she needs after her messy split. In fact, it sounds like it's quite the opposite.

Since calling it quits with her husband of two decades, Kidman has given Urban the middle finger with her divorce glow up, earned the coveted Princess Diana comparison with her understated revenge outfit, and flexed daring travels without her ex. So, the next stop on this newly single celeb revenge tour simply has to be flaunting a fresh romance with a fellow hot star. And, this may be precisely what's unfolding. In the new Prime Video series, "Scarpetta," Kidman and Simon Baker play husband and wife. On March 3, the onscreen couple appeared at the New York City premiere and sparked rumors about an offscreen fling when they held hands on the red carpet. Apparently, though, while they may be new to playing husband and wife, they're not new to being flirty with each other. Kidman and Baker are longtime friends who have always had a flirtatious relationship. And, while in many cases, this would be an ideal situation for a new romance, there's a catch here: Kidman is good friends with Baker's ex-wife.