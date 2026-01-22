Nicole Kidman Flexes Her Daring Travels Without Ex Keith Urban After Nasty Divorce
Nicole Kidman is going places! Keith Urban's rumored divorced dad behavior reportedly forced the movie star's hand to file for divorce back in September after nearly 20 years of marriage. Since then, though, it seems to be onwards and upwards for Kidman. And "onwards" apparently includes quite a bit of travel.
Folks taking to social media to show off how well they're doing post-breakup is a tale as old as time — or, well, as old as social media. And, apparently, this behavior extends to Oscar winners. It's been four months since Kidman officially became a single woman, and she hasn't spent too much of that time posting on Instagram. Yet, in the course of just two days, she's taken to her grid three times to show off her travels. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of herself rocking jeans and a baseball cap abroad with the caption, "Loved getting to explore Chile." Early this morning, she shared two photo carousels showing all the sights she saw in Antarctica. "With my bestie, " she captioned one post. She added, "Thank you @SilverSea for taking me to my 7th continent! Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends" to the other. She made it clear that she's enjoying exploring the world with her loved ones — and those loved ones definitely don't include Urban.
Nicole Kidman's life is reportedly calming down after her tumultuous breakup
Nicole Kidman has been giving Keith Urban the middle finger with her divorce glow-up ever since their split. She underwent a curly hair transformation, and she's rocked revenge outfits that earned her royal comparisons. All of that, paired with Urban's petty onstage behavior, has had everyone on Kidman's team amid the messy split. And, now she's proving that she's not just glowing up on the outside. She's also living her best life.
Just days ago, an insider told People that the dust is settling for Kidman after the breakup. According to them, "She is refreshed and optimistic about the new year." They noted: "Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls. She loves family time." They added: "They're all settling back in to their routine. Things have been calm." The source also explained that Kidman is "looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally too, with several projects coming up." Clearly, that busy and exciting year started off with some jet-setting. Evidently, Kidman is ready to really enjoy her post-divorce life. And, she wants everybody to know she's thriving.