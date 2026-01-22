Nicole Kidman Flexes Her Daring Travels Without Ex Keith Urban After Nasty Divorce

Nicole Kidman is going places! Keith Urban's rumored divorced dad behavior reportedly forced the movie star's hand to file for divorce back in September after nearly 20 years of marriage. Since then, though, it seems to be onwards and upwards for Kidman. And "onwards" apparently includes quite a bit of travel.

Folks taking to social media to show off how well they're doing post-breakup is a tale as old as time — or, well, as old as social media. And, apparently, this behavior extends to Oscar winners. It's been four months since Kidman officially became a single woman, and she hasn't spent too much of that time posting on Instagram. Yet, in the course of just two days, she's taken to her grid three times to show off her travels. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of herself rocking jeans and a baseball cap abroad with the caption, "Loved getting to explore Chile." Early this morning, she shared two photo carousels showing all the sights she saw in Antarctica. "With my bestie, " she captioned one post. She added, "Thank you @SilverSea for taking me to my 7th continent! Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends" to the other. She made it clear that she's enjoying exploring the world with her loved ones — and those loved ones definitely don't include Urban.