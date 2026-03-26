Trump Rambles About Sharpies And Pens In Nonsensical Rant That Leaves Everyone Confused
It's only been a few days since Donald Trump served his biggest word salad yet, and no one knew what he was talking about. And, somehow, he's outdone himself again. Trump had plenty to talk about at his latest Cabinet meeting. Yet, many folks online were surprised when he went off on a tangent about a Sharpie. It definitely has netizens confused and even a bit worried.
Trump: You see this pen right here? This pen is very inexpensive. But it writes well. I like it. Sharpie. I came here. They had $1,000 pens. You hand out pens. You hand them to people. 30, 40 people. They were $1,000 a piece. Beautiful pen, ball point. I hand out to kids that... pic.twitter.com/mrEXypiA0o
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026
Today marked the 11th Cabinet meeting of Trump's current term as president. During the meeting, Trump stopped himself mid-speech to focus on the pen on the table in front of him. "See this pen right here?... So, this pen is very inexpensive. But it writes well. I like it," he said before quickly rambling and saying, "Sharpie," which prompted laughter from the room. "So, I came here. They had $1,000 pens," he said before describing how he'd handed these pricey pens out to children who didn't understand the value of the writing instrument. Plus, according to him, "They didn't write well... There's no ink in the pen, and it costs $1,000." Trump had clearly gotten sidetracked, but it was difficult to tell from the clip what his point was or where he was even headed. And, as this clip makes the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, nobody is holding back about their confusion.
Folks online are genuinely concerned about Trump's latest tangent
One X-user summed up the video clip of Donald Trump's latest case of straying from the topic well, quote-tweeting it with the question, "Anyone know WTF he is talking about?" "President tackling the critical issues," another joked. "What sane President spends 10 minutes going on and on about Sharpies??" someone asked in the comment section. "They're just letting grandpa ramble, I see," added another.
Seemingly aimless rambling is far from out of the ordinary for Trump. And, just as it usually does, this instance poured gasoline on cognitive decline rumors. "He requires that 'new pen' now [because] of his advancing dementia. The shaft is thicker. Easier to grip. He's losing his fine motor skills," someone suggested in an attempt to make sense of the pen topic. "In the span of one meeting, Trump praises his cognitive test scores like he was admitted into Mensa, then gives an analysis of pens like it's some profound insight," another commenter pointed out. "I am getting more and more scared that we are allowing this to continue," one X-user wrote.
We'll likely never know why exactly Trump started talking about pens or why he gave Sharpie such a special shoutout. Regardless, though, it's clear that using important occasions to discuss seemingly random, unimportant topics is not going to ease the mounting cognitive decline concerns.