Trump's Droopy 'Do Matches His Eyelids During Cabinet Meeting (& It May Be His Worst Wispy Look Yet)
At Donald Trump's latest Cabinet meeting, it was hard to tell what was droopier — his longer-than-ever combover or his eyelids as he seemingly started slipping into a sweet slumber. From the hair to the energy levels, plenty of moments from the March 26 meeting have been going viral ever since. And they're raising a lot of questions.
Trump left everyone confused when he rambled about Sharpies and pens in a nonsensical rant during his Cabinet meeting. But it's possible that his new hairstyle is even more confusing than how easily he got sidetracked. Trump's thinning, white-ish hair looked longer than ever resting on his suit jacket in the back and touching his eyebrows in the front. It's long been clear that Trump's 70s are his worst hair decade. Yet, as plenty of people are cutting long locks into bobs for spring, Trump's hair seems to be growing into a bob. It's somehow making him look even worse than the old version of his combover. Lots of photos getting snapped of this particular 'do would have been enough to get Trump roasted online. Unfortunately for him, things only got worse when a video of him with some very heavy-looking eyelids started making the rounds on X, too.
Donald Trump's sleepiness caught folks' attention
Claims about Donald Trump's vitality were no match for his "Dozy Don" behavior at a Cabinet meeting in December 2025. Now, he's done it again. Clips of Trump's eyes closing as Pete Hegseth speaks make it hard to imagine he's doing anything other than dozing off and the reaction on X suggests that most people who've seen video of the moment agree. "Donald Trump is fast asleep during today's meeting. He can't keep his head up. This is humiliating," one X user wrote alongside a clip of the controversial president seemingly closing his eyes.
Trump's face is drooping and his eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/zHuoQ4Suse
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026
"Briefly opens his eyes when he hears his name. My dog used to do that," one commenter joked. "If Biden had looked like that in a cabinet meeting it would have been the lead story on Fox News for two weeks. They'd run with it as the top story every hour on the hour," another user noted about the former president, whom Trump famously dubbed "Sleepy Joe Biden." "Commander in Chief dozing during a war discussion and somehow the bigger story is still everything else? Why is no one pressing this like it matters?" someone asked.
While plenty of folks cracked jokes about Trump's apparent power nap, it was easy to see that many people were legitimately concerned about this behavior. And when combined with the other odd details earning criticism online, it's safe to say that the overall optics of this particular meeting were downright weird.