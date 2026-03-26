Trump's Droopy 'Do Matches His Eyelids During Cabinet Meeting (& It May Be His Worst Wispy Look Yet)

Claims about Donald Trump's vitality were no match for his "Dozy Don" behavior at a Cabinet meeting in December 2025. Now, he's done it again. Clips of Trump's eyes closing as Pete Hegseth speaks make it hard to imagine he's doing anything other than dozing off and the reaction on X suggests that most people who've seen video of the moment agree. "Donald Trump is fast asleep during today's meeting. He can't keep his head up. This is humiliating," one X user wrote alongside a clip of the controversial president seemingly closing his eyes.

Trump's face is drooping and his eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/zHuoQ4Suse — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026

"Briefly opens his eyes when he hears his name. My dog used to do that," one commenter joked. "If Biden had looked like that in a cabinet meeting it would have been the lead story on Fox News for two weeks. They'd run with it as the top story every hour on the hour," another user noted about the former president, whom Trump famously dubbed "Sleepy Joe Biden." "Commander in Chief dozing during a war discussion and somehow the bigger story is still everything else? Why is no one pressing this like it matters?" someone asked.

While plenty of folks cracked jokes about Trump's apparent power nap, it was easy to see that many people were legitimately concerned about this behavior. And when combined with the other odd details earning criticism online, it's safe to say that the overall optics of this particular meeting were downright weird.