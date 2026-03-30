Everything We Know About Pete Hegseth's Controversial Tattoos

Tons of controversial things have come out about Pete Hegseth, both prior to and during his stint as President Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense War. Among them is something that has nothing to do with his military background or even Hegseth's contentious tactical decisions. The Army National Guard vet is decorated in more ways than one: In addition to his two Bronze Stars and other medals, Hegseth has quite a bit of skin art. The dozen or so tattoos on his chest and arms reflect his personal values, but some critics have called those values into question (no, these blasts have nothing to do with the brutal nicknames Hegseth has been given in relation to his past alcohol use).

There are some basic patriotic symbols on the Trump staffer's right arm, such as a modified American flag with an assault rifle taking the place of the bottom stripe. He also sports ink of the Roman numerals for the year 1775, possibly signifying the beginning of the War of Independence; the words "We the People" from the U.S. Constitution; and the familiar "Join, or Die" illustration of a segmented snake representing the original 13 colonies. Elsewhere, Hegseth honors his military service with two images associated with his regiment, including a traditional red torii gate found at Japanese Shinto shrines.

However, several of Hegseth's other tattoos are considered more problematic, such as the Arabic word "kafir," which he added to his right bicep in 2025. The term refers to a non-believer in Islam, and some see it as an anti-Muslim statement as a result. In fact, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a reaction sharply reminding Hegseth of his responsibility to protect all Americans, including Muslim citizens and military members, when the tattoo was revealed.