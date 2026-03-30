'Love At First Sight': Savannah Guthrie & Drew Barrymore Have A Close Friendship
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Finding your soulmate doesn't have to be a romantic connection — just ask Savannah Guthrie and one of her closest friends, Drew Barrymore. The "Today" show co-anchor and "The Drew Barrymore Show" host have a relationship that they both described as "love at first sight" in a January 2023 joint interview on "Today" (via TikTok). Their supportive, loving friendship redefines what it means to meet your person.
It all started when Savannah interviewed the "Charlie's Angels" alum about her autobiography, "Wildflower," which was published in 2015. "We had a soul connection," Savannah described that first meeting, going on to praise the way Barrymore "cultivates her friendships." Barrymore has met many celebrities throughout her Hollywood career, so the fact that these two bonded right away is notable. After that first interview, the two stayed in contact over the years, talking and spending time together whenever their busy schedules allowed.
They even commemorated their long-lasting bond in the most permanent of ways: by getting a tattoo together, which Savannah revealed in the same interview on "Today." Afterward, "Today" shared pictures of the tattoos on Instagram, with Barrymore getting three sardines on her forearm and Savannah getting the words "all my love" in her late father Charles Guthrie's handwriting. Two years later, the women got another tattoo on air for Barrymore's titular talk show. This time, Barrymore got "time" and Guthrie got two hearts. (If that doesn't scream "BFFs for life," we don't know what does.)
Drew Barrymore teamed up with Savannah Guthrie for a children's series
The women went from friends to co-workers when they teamed up to create an animated TV series on Netflix called "Princess Power." This is based on a children's book series that Savannah Guthrie co-wrote with Allison Oppenheim. In a January 2023 interview promoting the show, in which both women served as guest voice actors and executive producers, Guthrie gushed about Drew Barrymore to Entertainment Tonight. "She's a true person, a true friend, and has cultivated this awesome posse of girls," Guthrie said. "It's awesome and that is a testament."
In turn, Barrymore praised the way Guthrie is a multi-faceted individual. "I've watched you being a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for Halloween and then out on the plaza interviewing and being excited about a musician and then the next day interviewing a president," Barrymore said in the same interview. She added that one of the most important things is embracing who you are, without being pigeonholed down a singular path. "Savannah is the epitome of that," Barrymore said.
Their friendship has blossomed ever since they first met, and we love see how these two powerhouses support and love each other.