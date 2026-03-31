The Dramatic Rise And Fall Of Sarah Ferguson

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Sarah Ferguson's royal career has been something of a wild roller coaster ride. Prior to meeting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — who was then styled as Prince Andrew — Ferguson was the privileged daughter of an upper-crust British family. Although she was raised in an elite environment, Ferguson was not so blue-blooded that anyone would ever guess she would one day marry Queen Elizabeth II's second son. Nonetheless, Ferguson and Andrew said "I do" in 1986 — igniting one of the most bizarre relationships in royal history.

Throughout her marriage to Andrew, Ferguson spent a lot of time alone. Her husband was in the Royal Navy, meaning that she only saw him rarely. Ferguson tried to content herself with the perks of royal life. Eventually, however, her incredibly public extramarital affairs sparked her downfall, casting her away from palace life for decades.

Following her divorce from Andrew in 1996, Ferguson fought long and hard to regain her royal status. She gave self-deprecating interviews in which she begged the public to forgive her many scandals. She defended Andrew in the wake of sexual assault accusations — and was rewarded by the palace with access to exclusive royal events. Ultimately, though, Ferguson was not able to keep the public on her side. When the world discovered that she had been close friends with disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ferguson's royal career came crashing down — possibly for good.