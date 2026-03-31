The Dramatic Rise And Fall Of Sarah Ferguson
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Sarah Ferguson's royal career has been something of a wild roller coaster ride. Prior to meeting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — who was then styled as Prince Andrew — Ferguson was the privileged daughter of an upper-crust British family. Although she was raised in an elite environment, Ferguson was not so blue-blooded that anyone would ever guess she would one day marry Queen Elizabeth II's second son. Nonetheless, Ferguson and Andrew said "I do" in 1986 — igniting one of the most bizarre relationships in royal history.
Throughout her marriage to Andrew, Ferguson spent a lot of time alone. Her husband was in the Royal Navy, meaning that she only saw him rarely. Ferguson tried to content herself with the perks of royal life. Eventually, however, her incredibly public extramarital affairs sparked her downfall, casting her away from palace life for decades.
Following her divorce from Andrew in 1996, Ferguson fought long and hard to regain her royal status. She gave self-deprecating interviews in which she begged the public to forgive her many scandals. She defended Andrew in the wake of sexual assault accusations — and was rewarded by the palace with access to exclusive royal events. Ultimately, though, Ferguson was not able to keep the public on her side. When the world discovered that she had been close friends with disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ferguson's royal career came crashing down — possibly for good.
Sarah Ferguson enjoyed a privileged childhood in the countryside
Sarah Ferguson's initial rise to prominence was only made possible by the fact that she was born into a wealthy family to begin with. The Telegraph once quoted her as stating that she hailed from "country gentry with a bit of old money." Indeed, Ferguson's grandmother was the Honorable Doreen Wright, and her great-grandfather had been the 8th Viscount Powerscourt. Although Ferguson grew up without a title herself, she had the privilege of living on the gorgeous country estate of Dummer Down Farm.
Throughout her childhood, Ferguson frolicked in the natural beauty that surrounded her family home. She would carry these memories with her into her adult life. As Ferguson told Hello! in 2021, "I remember loving the oak trees in and around Dummer, where I grew up, including those that form an avenue on an old road into the village." The former royal — who by then was a published children's author — went on to explain, "These trees actually inspired one of my children's books, 'The Enchanted Oak Tree,' which is designed to pass on the magic of trees to the next generation."
These unique experiences in the English countryside gave Ferguson the ability to one day blend in with the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth II was famous for keeping pets, especially dogs and horses. Ferguson's time in the country gave her the ability to bond with these creatures — and also the queen.
She cinched a job with a communications firm
Sarah Ferguson may have hailed from a privileged family, but she still went to work. During her teenage years, Ferguson took on whatever jobs came her way. She worked primarily in the service industry, although she dabbled in a bit of cleaning, as well. "You won't believe it but when I was 18, I cleaned very good mirrors," Ferguson revealed on the Swedish program, "Skavlan TV," per Yahoo! She then went on to list some of her other early jobs: "I cleaned lavatories when I was 18 and graduates' bedrooms; they all left it very messy. And then I waitressed in a strudel house."
Ferguson, however, had no intention of working these jobs for long. After completing her studies, she traveled to Nantucket and Australia on a celebratory vacation. Then, she secured a position at a communications firm in London through her father's connections. Her superior, Peter Conrad, later told Andrew Lownie for his book, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," that Sarah wasted a great deal of time "on the phone dealing with her social life, fixing up dinners and nights out" during work hours. That said, Ferguson was largely considered the personality hire whose people skills saved the firm on more than one occasion. Her boss, Neil Durden-Smith, told Lownie, "If I had a knotty problem or a difficult client, I would always bring Sarah in."
When she started dating ex-Prince Andrew, Fergie's family accused her of social climbing
If Sarah Ferguson had the ability to charm people at her workplace, the same applied to members of the British royal family, especially a certain prince. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — who was at the time styled Prince Andrew — fell for Fergie's contagious optimism and jokey personality. At the time that Ferguson and Andrew first met, the palace was already putting pressure on the latter to settle down. Andrew liked Fergie well enough, and she clearly fit in well with the royal family's outdoorsy lifestyle. In 1986, he popped the question, and she said "yes!" The press touted the match as a fairy tale, although Ferguson's family had reservations.
The duchess-to-be's father, Major Ronald Ferguson, held an especially clear view on the topic of Fergie and Andrew's relationship. "She's either in love with Andrew or in love with the royal family, and I think it's the latter," he proclaimed per Andrew Lownie's book. These accusations would have perhaps hit harder had Andrew seemed madly in love with the major's daughter. However, while trying to soft-launch their relationship at an Elton John concert, Fergie and Andrew's body language couldn't even tip off reporters that the pair were actually romantically involved. From the very beginning, the couple's romance seemed like an arrangement — and red flags abounded.
Sarah Ferguson wed Andrew and became the Duchess of York
Despite all the strangeness in Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew's relationship, the couple went through with their wedding. They said their vows at Westminster Abbey, and by the end of the ceremony, they had been styled the Duke and Duchess of York. Ferguson was on cloud nine. Years later, she told The Telegraph, "Remember that the dream of every little girl is to be a princess, and I was a princess. And I loved every minute of it."
Of course, the reality of becoming a royal wife, especially for commoners, is struggling with the loss of normalcy in one's daily life, and Fergie was no exception. If Andrew and Ferguson's marriage was viewed as a bizarre exchange prior to the wedding, it devolved into a completely transactional affair in the weeks that followed. At the time, Andrew was serving in the British Royal Navy, and he was rarely home to spend time with his new bride. Journalist Andrew Lownie's "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" reported that the prince often extended his absences to spend time with other women.
As for Ferguson, she enjoyed the perks of the princess lifestyle. She jetted off to Los Angeles to enjoy the Celebration of British Arts event. She cozied up in a chalet in the French Alps, where she attended a ski championship. She embarked on a girls' getaway to Mauritius. Far away from her husband, Fergie embraced the high life.
As Fergie's marriage dissolved, scandal ensued
It didn't take too long for ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's marriage to reek of scandal. Neither Andrew nor Ferguson reportedly practiced monogamy throughout the marriage. However, while Andrew was then perceived to have been rather discreet about his affairs, Fergie dedicated almost zero effort to hiding hers. In one of Sarah Ferguson's biggest breaches of royal protocol, she appeared at one of Lord McAlpine's aristocratic parties with her American lover, Steve Wyatt, on her arm. Per Andrew Lownie's book, the duo spent the entire evening subjecting their tablemates to enthusiastic P.D.A.
Things with her next lover, John Bryan, actually were even more embarrassing. After traveling together to a villa in France, the couple were photographed sunbathing by the pool. In one particularly horrifying photo, Bryan was captured bringing Fergie's toes to his lips. When the photographs were plastered on the front page of the Daily Mirror, Ferguson fell from royal grace — and fast. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip condemned her lack of discretion, and she was quickly exiled from palace living. Ferguson and Andrew divorced shortly thereafter — in 1996.
Sarah Ferguson's finances caused bad press
During her tenure as the wife of then-Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson enjoyed a certain lifestyle. Prince Andrew lived an incredibly lavish life during the 1980s and 1990s. At the time, royal perks included palace accommodations, trips in private jets, and a full-time staff to wait on the York couple's every need. After the pair were divorced, Ferguson lost access to these luxuries. Desperate to earn a living, Ferguson did everything in her power to bring in the big bucks — including profiting on her royal connections.
Because she still held her duchess title after her divorce, Ferguson was able to travel to the United States with something to sell. As former royal press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, put it in the documentary, "Fergie and Andrew: The Duke and Duchess of Disaster," "Americans, God bless them, they love people with titles. And, if you're a lord, well, yeah, you're pretty good. But, if you're a duchess? Well, you sort of hit the jackpot." Shortly after her arrival in the U.S., Ferguson cinched brand ambassadorships for enterprises ranging from Weight Watchers to Ocean Spray. She also landed a guest appearance on the cult classic '90s show "Friends."
But, while these opportunities were good for Ferguson's pocketbook, they proved embarrassing for the royal family. As royal historian Dr. Anna Whitelock explained in the aforementioned documentary, "this was not becoming of a former royal princess to appear on an American sitcom."
She gained public forgiveness through self-deprecation
Sarah Ferguson's financial difficulties may have created a good deal of royal embarrassment, but the public was largely able to forgive her for her money troubles. Although it may seem strange for royal watchers to express well wishes toward someone who failed to behave like a royal, Fergie had a certain charm about her. Much of that could be attributed to the fact that she lacked many of the airs associated with high-ranking members of the British upper class.
Speaking on Oprah in 2011 about her money-making attempts, Ferguson made self-deprecating jokes about how insignificant she felt in the wake of her divorce from then-Prince Andrew. She particularly focused on the time she was hired to speak at a conference in Alberta, Canada. "I was working weekends. I was working 24/7 to pay for my staff," Ferguson recalled (via The New York Times). "And I got to the tent [where the conference was to be held] and, because of the pouring rain, the water had come into the tent, and only eight people showed up."
Stories like these left royal watchers with the impression that Ferguson was just like them. She was apparently both hard-working, full of grit, and desperate to get by. These relatable characteristics allowed Ferguson to maintain a position at several charities and philanthropic organizations. They also inspired many fans to root for her great royal return. Unfortunately, not even the most dedicated royal watchers knew the truth about Fergie's character.
Sarah Ferguson maintained a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Although Sarah Ferguson was able to slowly rebuild her reputation over time, she did not behave pristinely in private. Starting in the 1990s, she developed a friendship with the notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Over the years, Ferguson relied on Epstein to resolve her financial issues. According to royal expert Andrew Lownie in "The Rise and Fall of the House of York," the financier is estimated to have loaned Ferguson approximately $2.5 million, which the duchess spent on designer dresses and luxury purses.
In 2011, news of Ferguson's connections to Epstein leaked to the press. Although the full extent of the New Yorker's crimes had not been made public at the time, he had already served time for soliciting sex from a minor. Feigning embarrassment, Ferguson apologized to the public for interacting with such a sordid character. "I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me," she told the Evening Standard at the time. The duchess then promised to cut ties with the convicted pedophile, adding, "Whenever I can I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."
At first, the world seemed to forgive Fergie for what many people then believed to be a lapse in judgment. However, over time, more questions arose about the York family's friendship with Epstein. The full story would catalyze Fergie's downfall.
She defended ex-Prince Andrew against public criticism
Because of Sarah Ferguson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, it's perhaps unsurprising that she was nonplussed by ex-Prince Andrew's own friendship with the late pedophile financier. In 2015, when court documents first brought Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations against Andrew to light, Ferguson rushed to defend her ex-husband. Referencing Guiffre's claims on air with the "Today" show (via the BBC), Ferguson stated, "It's defamation of character, and as a great father and a humongously good man and all the work he does for Britain, I won't stand by and let him have his character defamed to this level."
Although these words would later come back to haunt Ferguson, they initially appeared to garner palace support. Following her interview on "Today," the then-duchess was able to secure a certain level of forgiveness from the British royal family. She summered with Andrew and Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She sat in the royal box at Ascot.
In 2019, after Fergie defended Andrew a second time in an interview with Vogue Arabia, royal watchers questioned her future. She did, after all, bemoan Andrew's suffering, stating (via People): "The last six months have been hard on the girls and me. To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain. He is the best man I know." Nevertheless, the palace praised Fergie's perceived loyalty, and in 2023, she received a much-coveted invitation to Christmas at Sandringham.
Sarah Ferguson lost her titles and patronages
For a short while, it seemed that Sarah Ferguson had been welcomed right back into the center of the royal fold. The then-duchess was permitted to attend some of the most exclusive royal events, and her staunch defense of her ex-husband was apparently received by the palace as an asset. In 2025, however, the tides turned when documents leaked to the press showed that Sarah's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein were far more intense than royal watchers could have imagined.
Following Ferguson's public condemnation of Epstein in 2011, the duchess actually emailed him to apologize for her harsh words. "I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read, and I must humbly apologize to you and your heart for that," she wrote in one email published in The Sun. Ferguson then went on to describe the intensity of her feelings for the convicted sex trafficker, adding, "You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family."
Shortly after the news of these emails broke, Ferguson plummeted from grace. Several of her patronages — including the children's hospice Julia's House — removed her from their websites. Shortly thereafter, the palace stripped Ferguson of her Duchess of York title and asked her to leave The Royal Lodge, where she and Andrew resided. The newspapers condemned Ferguson's association with such an unsavory character, ending her royal comeback.
Fergie began plotting her comeback in 2026
Given all the scandal that has surrounded Sarah Ferguson, it would be easy to assume that her royal career is over for good. However, Fergie is in many ways the cat who has nine lives, and those who know her best believe that she may enjoy fame and glamour yet. Writing for the Daily Mail, journalist Sarah Vine revealed that she shares many close friends with the fallen duchess. Per Vine's report, this social network has gone above and beyond to protect Fergie from the press since the loss of her titles. When asked how a downtrodden Ferguson could possible inspire so much good will, one of these friends answered, "It's because she is a very loyal friend. She never forgets a birthday, always sends a present. Nothing flash, just kind and sweet and thoughtful."
These contacts are said to adore Ferguson so much that they are committed to helping her lie low — and maybe even stage an eventual royal comeback. As Vine wrote in the previously cited piece for the Daily Mail, "One thing's for sure: for better or for worse, I very much doubt we've seen the last of her." As for the former duchess herself, she seems to share Vine's optimism. A separate report in the Daily Mail revealed that Ferguson is in the market for a new public relations team — one that could revamp her image. Whether the public will forgive her sins, though, remains T.B.D.