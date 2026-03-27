Behind-The-Scenes Drama Reportedly Ignites After Savannah Guthrie's Today Show Interview

After Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was abducted from her home almost two months ago, the reporter stepped away from her duties on NBC's "Today" show. Now, as she prepares to return to work while her mother is still missing, Guthrie sat with Hoda Kotb for a three-part interview discussing the turmoil she and her family have been going through. The discussion is powerful and emotional, with a short preview of the interview being enough to bring the "Today" anchors to tears. But insiders say that, while the Guthrie family has been dealing with the unimaginable, behind the scenes drama was taking place on the NBC morning show.

The Daily Mail spoke to insiders who say that "Today" co-anchor Craig Melvin is livid that the network chose Kotb, who has been filling in for Guthrie, to conduct the interview instead of him. Melvin, who took over Kotb's spot on "Today" when she initially retired in January 2025, believed that he was the obvious choice to sit with Guthrie, and that the choice to have Kotb do it instead has damaged his confidence. Melvin apparently felt that if he had been given the interview, it would prove that he had the support of the show's executives, but now he isn't sure if his job is secure.