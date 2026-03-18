The Today Anchors Are Having A Horrible Year In 2026
Although it's only halfway through March at the time of writing, it's clear that one phrase has never felt so real: "There are decades where nothing happens, and weeks where decades happen." From Jimmy Kimmel's late-night suspension had everyone pointing fingers at Donald Trump, to the president's threats to charge journalists with treason for unfavorable coverage of the Iranian war, it's safe to say that reporting on the news is more precarious than ever.
It doesn't help when your personal life is also up in flames, too, as 2026 brought an especially difficult start of the year for the NBC's "Today" show anchors. Between kidnappings, trouble with the law, divorce, and cuts to the network, the team has tried its best to maintain a unified front and offer each other support through these trying times. However, that doesn't make the impact of the year any less devastating. There are plenty of tragic details about the "Today" show cast you might not know, but 2026 will definitely take the cake for their hardest year on record — and it's only just started.
Dylan Dreyer is dealing with a brutal divorce
There had been speculation as to where "Today" host Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, stood after she announced their estrangement in a post to Instagram in July 2025. Things have undoubtedly gone from bad to worse, as TMZ reported on March 17, 2026, that Dreyer had officially filed for divorce.
The meteorologist had previously opened up about her separation in November on the segment "Today with Jenna & Friends", describing how peaceful co-parenting and embracing friendship were the couple's next steps. The two had been together for 12 years, and they share three children: Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty.
Although the couple hadn't publicly addressed any issues before 2025, Dreyer was adamant that there was nothing to be done to fix their relationship. As she candidly explained, "We're no longer husband and wife. And all those things that were broken — I don't hold them against (him). Because we've accepted they're broken. That's why we separated. Now let's move forward as friends."
Justin Sylvester had a nightmare encounter with the law
Delays in your trip are never fun, but getting stopped by the police on your way to work is a worst-case scenario. That's what happened to "Today" show co-host Justin Sylvester, who documented the saga on his Instagram story. He captioned the video of the cop car pulling him over early in the morning on March 16 by writing (via Us Weekly), "You can't make this up." He managed to address the issue with 20 minutes to spare before he was set to appear on air, laughing at the situation in disbelief.
He maintained that same attitude when he got to his guest appearance on "Today with Jenna and Sheinelle", describing his odyssey from the red-eye flight to the studio that morning. He also joked that he needed to pull up the show's Instagram account to prove he was on his way to host the show, telling co-host Sheinelle Jones, "I dropped your name so hard."
While it's more likely than not that Sylvester had been speeding to make it to the studio on time, he might have implicated his coworker in the incident. He jokingly shared with Jones, "I gotta be honest, I told them I was Craig Melvin." While Melvin has yet to react to the situation, Sylvester hinted that, should any warrant appear under the co-host's name, "Just know, it wasn't me." Despite the humor of the situation, a brush with the law is never a great way to start off your week.
Savannah Guthrie's mother was kidnapped
On a much more serious note, the harrowing story of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, has captivated the country since early February. Coming off a leave from work for her own health issues, Guthrie was rattled by the revelation that her mother had been kidnapped from her Arizona home. While Nancy has still not been found as of writing, the impact of her absence has been devastating for Guthrie – especially considering she lost her father, Charles, when she was only 16 years old.
The shockwaves of the event have also rippled through the "Today" show family, as speculation as to whether Guthrie would return to the show varied from concerned to cruelly insensitive. Rumors that the case would be used for an episode of "Dateline" were met with harsh criticism from fans, as the idea was floated out only a week after Nancy was reported missing.
While she visited the "Today" set on March 3 to thank her colleagues for their continued support, an on-air appearance is unlikely. According to NBC and "Today," Guthrie told the cast and crew, "I have every intention of coming back ... I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to. You're my family. And I would like to try." It's understandable that Guthrie would want to prioritize her family over work at this time, and all there is to do is hope that 2026 doesn't end without Nancy safe at home.
The Today show might be at risk of cancellation
On top of all of the personal battles the "Today" cast has had to fight, there is a possibility that the show won't exist at all soon. NBC News reportedly cut 150 staffers (7% of its total employees) in October 2025, a consequence of its parent company attempting to separate it from cable networks such as MSNBC and CNBC. It was also reported in March that NBCUniversal was planning to lay off even more employees following the shutdown of Showmax.
While the "Today" show hosts remain unaffected by these changes, that might not be the case for long. NBC's beloved "Access Hollywood" was officially cancelled on March 13, and staffers were shocked and blindsided by the decision. One of them told the New York Post that it was a "pretty sh***y start to Oscars weekend," adding how the crew was forced to continue putting in long hours of event coverage after the phone call. "Karamo," "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and "The Steve Wilkos Show" (formerly "The Jerry Springer Show") are the next programs being axed and relegated to syndication.
With the media landscape rapidly changing, there's no doubt that layoffs and cancellations will have everyone on the "Today" show questioning their futures. On March 11, co-host Craig Melvin already launched a new podcast project, "Glass Half Full," leaving one to wonder if the cast is already seeing the writing on the wall. Suffice it to say, the glass looks half empty in 2026.