The Today Anchors Are Having A Horrible Year In 2026

Delays in your trip are never fun, but getting stopped by the police on your way to work is a worst-case scenario. That's what happened to "Today" show co-host Justin Sylvester, who documented the saga on his Instagram story. He captioned the video of the cop car pulling him over early in the morning on March 16 by writing (via Us Weekly), "You can't make this up." He managed to address the issue with 20 minutes to spare before he was set to appear on air, laughing at the situation in disbelief.

He maintained that same attitude when he got to his guest appearance on "Today with Jenna and Sheinelle", describing his odyssey from the red-eye flight to the studio that morning. He also joked that he needed to pull up the show's Instagram account to prove he was on his way to host the show, telling co-host Sheinelle Jones, "I dropped your name so hard."

While it's more likely than not that Sylvester had been speeding to make it to the studio on time, he might have implicated his coworker in the incident. He jokingly shared with Jones, "I gotta be honest, I told them I was Craig Melvin." While Melvin has yet to react to the situation, Sylvester hinted that, should any warrant appear under the co-host's name, "Just know, it wasn't me." Despite the humor of the situation, a brush with the law is never a great way to start off your week.