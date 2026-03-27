Savannah Guthrie's Brother Is Under Fire After Her Heartbreaking Today Interview About Mom Nancy

It's clear that Savannah Guthrie's mother's kidnapping has taken a tragic toll on her life. And, something she heard from her brother may be making this scary time even more difficult. In her two-part interview with Hoda Kotb, Savannah revealed her brother's heartbreaking reply to her worst fears. And it's giving people pause.

Nancy has been missing since February 1, and as the case continues on, it's easy to imagine just how many thoughts must have gone through her family's mind about what really happened to her. According to Savannah, early on in the case, her brother Camron suspected that their mom may have been kidnapped for ransom. Savannah told Kotb, "I just said, 'Do you think because of me?'" adding, "And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'" (via The Cut).

Camron clearly attempted to be gentle with Savannah while still honoring the notion that honesty is the best policy. It's clear, though, that this thought plagues the "Today" host. "I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought, 'That lady has money, we could make a quick buck.' That would make sense," she explained, adding, "It's too much to bear, to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me." Now, netizens are commenting on what Camron said. And many of them don't think it was appropriate.