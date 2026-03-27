Savannah Guthrie's Brother Is Under Fire After Her Heartbreaking Today Interview About Mom Nancy
It's clear that Savannah Guthrie's mother's kidnapping has taken a tragic toll on her life. And, something she heard from her brother may be making this scary time even more difficult. In her two-part interview with Hoda Kotb, Savannah revealed her brother's heartbreaking reply to her worst fears. And it's giving people pause.
Nancy has been missing since February 1, and as the case continues on, it's easy to imagine just how many thoughts must have gone through her family's mind about what really happened to her. According to Savannah, early on in the case, her brother Camron suspected that their mom may have been kidnapped for ransom. Savannah told Kotb, "I just said, 'Do you think because of me?'" adding, "And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'" (via The Cut).
Camron clearly attempted to be gentle with Savannah while still honoring the notion that honesty is the best policy. It's clear, though, that this thought plagues the "Today" host. "I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought, 'That lady has money, we could make a quick buck.' That would make sense," she explained, adding, "It's too much to bear, to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me." Now, netizens are commenting on what Camron said. And many of them don't think it was appropriate.
Netizens are clearly worried about Savannah Guthrie
The clip of Savannah Guthrie's account of her brother's brutally honest guess at Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper's intentions quickly made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter. And, folks certainly haven't been shy about voicing their opinions. "What an absolute s*** thing to say as a brother..." one person commented on the clip. "What an awful thing to say as a sibling," added another. "... It is not her fault. Her brother should be ashamed of himself," one X-user added.
Of course, Savannah's brother surely doesn't think that Nancy's kidnapping is Savannah's fault. And, that stands regardless of whether or not her fame had anything to do with the tragedy. Still, it's clear that folks online wish Savannah didn't have to deal with this fear on top of all the other difficulties she's experiencing. "She's already going to have trauma from this incident, her brother did NOT have to add guilt into the mix when it is 100% not her fault at all. The people at fault are the ones who kidnapped their mother. Her brother is sick for saying that," one X-user said.
Evidently, as more and more unfolds about Savannah and her mom's mysterious disappearance, folks are feeling protective over the "Today" host. And, after she mentioned the heartbreaking caveat about her return to work, noting that it may not be permanent, fans will surely be even more protective of her when they see her back in her co-host chair.