Savannah Guthrie Solidifies Her Today Show Return Date With A Heartbreaking Caveat

"Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. This tragic mystery has kept Savannah away from her anchor chair. There were rumors that Savannah might never return to "Today," as the search for her mom continues. Now, it's official: she plans to come back to the morning show on April 6. Still, it's clear that the host isn't exactly sure how her return to work will go.

Before her formal return to "Today," Savannah sat down for a gut-wrenching interview with Hoda Kotb, who has been filling in during Savannah's absence. In the interview, Savannah opened up to her friend and former co-host about why she's returning now and how she anticipates it will go. "It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness and I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not," she explained, suggesting that her pain may not allow her to do her job the way she used to (via People). Still, she says, "I can't not come back because it's my family. I think it's part of my purpose right now."

Will her return be permanent, though? From the sound of it, that's up in the air. She explained, "I don't know if I can do it. I don't know if I'll belong anymore, but I would like to try. ... I'm not gonna be the same, but maybe it's like that old poem, more beautiful in the broken places."