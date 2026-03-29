Trump's Unfiltered 'Losers' Confession Confirms His Fragile Ego Is Only Holding On By A Thread
If you've been listening to Donald Trump lately, you know that he's increasingly looser with his inner monologue — well, more so than usual. But the terrifying implication of his latest slip is that it wasn't a slip at all. There's a kind of honesty people unlock only when they've stopped caring what you think of them, and the POTUS has apparently crossed that threshold in his second term. It's not clear what came over Trump at this Future Investment Initiative summit in Miami, but he suddenly supplied the audience with unsolicited candor about his approach to social life, explaining, with utter sincerity, that he prefers the company of ... uh, losers.
No, you read that right. "I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better," Trump told the room. "I hate guys that are very, very successful, and you have to listen to their success stories." The comment drew laughter from the audience — the kind of polite chuckle that magnates nervously summon to avoid a diplomatic incident. Trump wasn't finished, however. He took a deep inhale and continued, in a rather hoarse, low voice, "I like people that like to listen to my success."
Trump: I hang out with losers because it makes be feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success. pic.twitter.com/OYNXspphxo
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2026
This has the potential to go down as one of Donald Trump's most bizarre moments in his White House tenure, and the response was just as brutal. Columnist Heidi N. Moore said that this was a "better explanation of his two administrations than any idea that any pundit has come up with," while Bloomberg contributor George A. George joked, "Well, that explains the Cabinet!" Indeed, whether Trump realized it or not, his remarks might have been a jab at his own inner circle, and the jokes are practically writing themselves.
Now every close Trump associate is walking around with a label he put on them himself
What Donald Trump probably doesn't notice is that everyone will now look at the people on his speed dial a little differently. Sure, the president has recently been more prone to rambling about random stuff and going on nonsensical rants that leave everyone confused, but this particular episode reads more like a confession if you strip away the chuckles and the "I'm only kidding. I want to say that. Eh, sort of" that he added a moment later. Now nobody is safe from the internet's forensic reappraisal of everyone who's ever been photographed next to him, starting with the 2024 campaign's most zealous supporter, Elon Musk, as one user helpfully pointed out on X.
Also, you can add the entire cabinet to that list as well. In fact, knowing how Pete Hegseth recently got put on blast during a cabinet meeting, you have to wonder if everyone in the retinue is already beginning to fidget in their seat at each public appearance, wondering what will come out of the president's mouth next. Another X user posted a picture of the entire cabinet, captioning it, "The losers."
This isn't an isolated event of Trump showcasing self-awareness about his egotism, either. In February 2026, he talked about his fixation on the 2020 election and his allegation that it was stolen, admitting that he needed the win to feed his ego. "They rigged the second election. I had to win it. I needed it for my own ego," he said, per The New Yorker. "I would've had a bad ego for the rest of my life." It turns out the most powerful person in the world with a self-professed ego needs the occasional loser to remind him how good he's got it.