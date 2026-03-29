Trump's Unfiltered 'Losers' Confession Confirms His Fragile Ego Is Only Holding On By A Thread

If you've been listening to Donald Trump lately, you know that he's increasingly looser with his inner monologue — well, more so than usual. But the terrifying implication of his latest slip is that it wasn't a slip at all. There's a kind of honesty people unlock only when they've stopped caring what you think of them, and the POTUS has apparently crossed that threshold in his second term. It's not clear what came over Trump at this Future Investment Initiative summit in Miami, but he suddenly supplied the audience with unsolicited candor about his approach to social life, explaining, with utter sincerity, that he prefers the company of ... uh, losers.

No, you read that right. "I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better," Trump told the room. "I hate guys that are very, very successful, and you have to listen to their success stories." The comment drew laughter from the audience — the kind of polite chuckle that magnates nervously summon to avoid a diplomatic incident. Trump wasn't finished, however. He took a deep inhale and continued, in a rather hoarse, low voice, "I like people that like to listen to my success."

Trump: I hang out with losers because it makes be feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success. pic.twitter.com/OYNXspphxo — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2026

This has the potential to go down as one of Donald Trump's most bizarre moments in his White House tenure, and the response was just as brutal. Columnist Heidi N. Moore said that this was a "better explanation of his two administrations than any idea that any pundit has come up with," while Bloomberg contributor George A. George joked, "Well, that explains the Cabinet!" Indeed, whether Trump realized it or not, his remarks might have been a jab at his own inner circle, and the jokes are practically writing themselves.