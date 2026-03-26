Pete Hegseth Gets Put On Blast With Shady Comment From Trump During Latest Cabinet Meeting

On March 26, 2026. President Donald Trump trotted out Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for their first cabinet meeting since beginning the assaultive "excursion" in Iran. Considering there's ample evidence to suggest that Hegseth is slipping in both public opinion and in rank with his peers, with Hegseth's recent spending spree a prime example, the anecdote Trump chose to bring up during the meeting has got to sting. While trying to compliment the beleaguered Secretary of Defense, Trump possibly stoked Hegseth's paranoia by bringing up his lack of popularity.

Trump says someone close to him told him yesterday that Hegseth is bad at his job. Why would you say this in public!? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4jv5q8ReJA — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 26, 2026

As seen in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Trump tries to compliment Hegseth by saying he "was born for this role." But right after telling him, "he's doing a great job," Trump immediately brings up an anonymous source who seems to be displeased with the work Hegseth is doing.

"Somebody came up to me yesterday, gave you a very hard time," Trump said in Hegseth's direction. Apparently, this insider, whom Trump teasingly refused to name, told the president that he "made a mistake" in hiring Hegseth. Though Trump reiterated that "Pete Hegseth is doing a great job," he couldn't stop bringing up the "nasty, hard time" this inner circle source was giving him. Considering the brutal nicknames Hegseth has acquired during his stint in the White House, he might not be reassured by Trump's words or even his haphazard pat on the arm. In fact, many online were quick to suggest a common theme that might be emerging for the current Secretary of Defense.