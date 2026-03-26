Pete Hegseth Gets Put On Blast With Shady Comment From Trump During Latest Cabinet Meeting
On March 26, 2026. President Donald Trump trotted out Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for their first cabinet meeting since beginning the assaultive "excursion" in Iran. Considering there's ample evidence to suggest that Hegseth is slipping in both public opinion and in rank with his peers, with Hegseth's recent spending spree a prime example, the anecdote Trump chose to bring up during the meeting has got to sting. While trying to compliment the beleaguered Secretary of Defense, Trump possibly stoked Hegseth's paranoia by bringing up his lack of popularity.
Trump says someone close to him told him yesterday that Hegseth is bad at his job.
Why would you say this in public!? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4jv5q8ReJA
— Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 26, 2026
As seen in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Trump tries to compliment Hegseth by saying he "was born for this role." But right after telling him, "he's doing a great job," Trump immediately brings up an anonymous source who seems to be displeased with the work Hegseth is doing.
"Somebody came up to me yesterday, gave you a very hard time," Trump said in Hegseth's direction. Apparently, this insider, whom Trump teasingly refused to name, told the president that he "made a mistake" in hiring Hegseth. Though Trump reiterated that "Pete Hegseth is doing a great job," he couldn't stop bringing up the "nasty, hard time" this inner circle source was giving him. Considering the brutal nicknames Hegseth has acquired during his stint in the White House, he might not be reassured by Trump's words or even his haphazard pat on the arm. In fact, many online were quick to suggest a common theme that might be emerging for the current Secretary of Defense.
Netizens suggest Pete Hegseth might be on the outs
Ever the master in backhanded compliments, President Donald Trump could have hit Pete Hegseth right where it hurts. Considering the many controversies that seem to follow Hegseth, it could be that his time within the Trump administration might be cut short, or at least that's what the general public is beginning to suspect. In response to Trump's strange praise for Hegseth, one user on X suggested Trump was "getting ready to throw him under the bus." Another asserted that Hegseth was "most definitely going to end up as the patsy." There was someone who wrote that, "Hegseth will be one of his first scapegoats."
As a man who seems obsessed with being well-liked, Trump has made it one of his aims to leave a lasting legacy. However, with the military actions taken by the United States in Iran, maintaining a relatively unpopular opinion from most Americans, it might only be a matter of time before Trump wants to distance himself from things. Hegseth could possibly find himself about to be in a tough position, especially if Trump wants to maintain an air of victory. Though for now it's just one of many rumors following Hegseth that he could be on the outs, he would do well to think strategically and keep his speeches short enough to maintain Trump's attention span.