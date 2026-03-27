Donald Trump's Most Bizarre Moments In The White House (From A To Z)
It's fair to say there's never been another POTUS quite like Donald Trump. Prone to odd statements and unusual behavior, the reality-star-turned-politician has raised eyebrows with many things he's said and done. To call Trump unorthodox would be a major understatement.
The 45th and 47th U.S. president's strange pronouncements have resulted in media moments he can never erase, and that's a trend that shows no signs of abating. Whether he's calling a fellow world leader insulting names, commenting on his staff's appearance, using AI to mock Americans, or rambling on during a speech about claims that turned out to be false, Trump does so with unrelenting confidence and moxie. Though there are certainly more than 26 times Trump has embarrassed himself while in politics, we've compiled a list of moments from A-Z that show the president at his most bizarre, baffling, and unforgettable — you might even learn something you didn't know about Donald Trump already.
A is for AI
In October 2025, millions of anti-Trump protestors took to the streets in the U.S. and Europe for the "No Kings" rallies. Trump responded to the mass protests by sharing an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account that was as weird as it was unexpected. In the video, Trump is depicted wearing a gold crown while flying a fighter jet. As the jet approaches a city — its streets crammed with protestors — Trump's jet unleashes a stream of brown liquid (apparently raw sewage) that rains down on the protesters, covering them in brown goo.
B is for ballroom
Given the myriad problems faced by Americans every day, Donald Trump's obsession with building a new White House ballroom — costing $400 million — has seemed more than a little strange. After firing the original architect and hiring another, Trump displayed renderings of what the new ballroom would look like. The National Capital Planning Commission opened a forum for the public's reaction, receiving in excess of 32,000 responses — most of which have trended negative. Moreover, Donald Trump's ballroom ego project sparked a fresh wave of hate and amped up grifter allegations.
C is for COVID-19
During a White House press briefing on COVID-19 held in April 2020, Donald Trump proved he was no doctor by suggesting injecting people with disinfectant as a means of protecting against the virus. "And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" he asked (via NBC New York). "Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that." Not surprisingly, the medical community advised against Trump's advice.
D is for dotard
Donald Trump has had something of a love-hate relationship with Kim Jong Un. In a 2017 speech, Trump commented on North Korean weapons testing by dismissing the country's leader as "Little Rocket Man" (via Guardian News). That insult spurred the North Korean dictator to respond with a statement dissing Trump as a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard." That, of course, led to a surge of Google searches for the definition of "dotard," which means "an old person, especially one who is weak and confused," according to Cambridge Dictionary.
E is for eclipse
Donald Trump made a major faux pas during the 2017 solar eclipse. When viewing a solar eclipse, the key rule is to not stare directly at the sun so as not to potentially go blind, but instead, watch while using protective eyewear. However, Trump demonstrated how not to view a solar eclipse when he looked up several times without his protective glasses and stared directly at the moon as it eclipsed the sun. Trump marveled at the spectacle while pointing skyward. At that point, a horrified presidential aide shouted, "Don't look!"
F is for Four Seasons Total Landscaping
After losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump embarked on a quixotic campaign to prove voter fraud. Trump tweeted that his then-lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, would deliver evidence at a press conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, but there was a mix-up. Trump subsequently amended that tweet to clarify the event was actually being held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, situated between a crematorium and a sex shop. The press conference was a total embarrassment. The former mayor's efforts to dredge up non-existent proof of voter fraud led to legal woes that changed Rudy Giuliani's lavish life.
G is for Greenland
Ever since his first term, Donald Trump has lusted after Greenland. As Politico reported, in 2019 Trump suggested buying Greenland in "a large real estate deal" (to be clear, the country is an autonomous territory of Denmark, and is not for sale). During his second term, Trump's fixation on Greenland grew, even suggesting the U.S. could annex the country with a military invasion. In 2026, he posted an AI-generated image of himself planting an American flag on Greenland soil.
H is for Home Alone 2
Before he entered politics, Donald Trump made a cameo in "Home Alone 2." When the film aired on Canada's CBC during the 2019 holiday season, Trump's brief appearance was edited out. While it was later revealed that Trump's scene had actually been cut for time in 2014, that didn't prevent Trump from ribbing Justin Trudeau, Canada's then-prime minister. "I guess Justin T doesn't much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!" Trump tweeted in response to CBC's edit. Furthermore, Macaulay Culkin had thoughts on editing out Trump from "Home Alone 2" completely.
I is for inauguration crowd
Donald Trump has been obsessed with the size of the crowds attending his events. After his first inauguration in 2017, reports claimed that the crowd size had been smaller than Barack Obama's. Newly installed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer angrily declared, "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period!" (via CNN). Of course, there was massive evidence proving Spicer's claim was a big, fat fib, and Trump accused the media of lying about Spicer's lie. After Spicer resigned, he admitted he regretted lying at the behest of his boss.
J is for Jeffrey Epstein
Donald Trump's association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues to be a thorn in his side. "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy," Trump told New York Magazine in 2002. "He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." However Trump's recollection of his relationship with Epstein has continually shifted. He told reporters (via MS Now) he'd been "totally exonerated," while also claiming the Epstein files were a hoax. Ironically, Trump's name appears in the Epstein files more than God is mentioned in the Bible.
K is for Kim Jong Un's giant letter in a giant envelope
.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump is presented with a letter from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Friday, June 1, 2018, by North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol in the Oval Office at the @WhiteHouse in Washington, D.C., followed by a meeting. (Official @WhiteHouse Photos by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/6a1PgFXS3v— Dan Scavino Jr. Archived (@Scavino45) June 1, 2018
After Donald Trump's verbal scuffle with "Little Rocket Man," all was forgiven when Kim Jong Un sent Trump a letter — a very, very large letter. Hand-delivered to the White House by a North Korean envoy, Trump posed for a series of photos with the ridiculously huge envelope, and social media users were quick to mock the letter's enormity. "Are we sure the letter is really that big," read one tweet, "or are Trump's hands just that small?"
L is for lips
Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary during Donald Trump's second term, has made headlines for her contentious relationship with reporters, as well as her lips, which have not escaped the attention of her boss. During a 2025 speech, Trump gushed about Leavitt's appearance. "With that beautiful face and those lips that don't stop — pop, pop, pop, like a little machine gun," Trump declared (via The Economic Times). Unsurprisingly, this wasn't the first time he commented on Leavitt's lips.
M is for makeup
Donald Trump has often been seen with blotches of flesh-colored makeup on the back of his hands to cover massive bruises. Coupled with photos of his swollen ankles, speculation has arisen that Trump is suffering from some medical woes that the White House is hiding from the public. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has insisted Trump is in perfect health. "President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," Leavitt said in a statement (via NBC News). However, medical experts insisted handshake-inflicted bruising was highly unlikely.
N is for N-Word
The United States is in possession of more than 5,000 nuclear warheads and spends more than $75 million each year building new ones. When speaking about nuclear weapons, Donald Trump avoids actually using the word. "I call it the N-word," Trump said during a 2025 speech (via PBS NewsHour), referring to the word "nuclear," and then adding, "There are two N-words, and you can't use either of them." Thankfully, he didn't specify what the second N-word was.
O is for orb
In 2017, Donald Trump paid a visit to the Middle East. During a meeting with Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the three men all placed their hands on a weird, glowing orb. Naturally, mockery ensued throughout the internet, including comparisons to the Eye of Sauron in "Lord of the Rings" and the witches in Shakespeare's "Macbeth." "For clarification, this is not a Satanic ritual," read a tweet from The Church of Satan, revealing that even Satanists have a sense of humor.
P is for paper towels
In October 2017, Puerto Rico was left ravaged by Hurricane Maria, leaving millions without power. Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan, and visited a church where relief efforts were being coordinated. Seeing a table containing numerous rolls of paper towels, Trump began tossing them into the crowd. Not everyone was impressed, though. "This terrible and abominable view of him throwing paper towels and throwing provisions at people, it really — it does not embody the spirit of the American nation, you know?" said San Juan's mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz.
Q is for Queen Elizabeth II
When Donald Trump met Queen Elizabeth II, he repeatedly broke royal protocol: he kept her waiting for 15 minutes, shook her hand (bowing is preferred), and walked ahead of her while inspecting Buckingham Palace Guards (royal protocol dictates one must follow the monarch). After Queen Elizabeth's death, a book claimed she told a confidant that she found Trump to be "very rude." Trump responded by telling the Daily Mail, "I think it's a shame that a sleazebag can write an article that's totally false ... I heard I was her favorite president."
R is for Rosie O'Donnell
The feud between Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell began in 2006 when she criticized him during a segment on "The View," which sparked a decades-long war of words between the two. "Rosie is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb — other than that I like her very much!" Trump tweeted in 2014. Assuming the presidency did nothing to tone down his harsh feelings toward O'Donnell, in 2025, Trump continued to bash her, even threatening to strip her U.S. citizenship. "She is a Threat to Humanity," he wrote on Truth Social.
S is for stairs
When Donald Trump uses a set of stairs, he does it so slowly and gingerly while tightly gripping the handrail. "I'm very careful," he explained during a 2025 speech, as reported by The Daily Beast. "You know, when I walk downstairs ... I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn't work out well." In a subsequent speech (via Facebook), Trump mocked Barack Obama's tendency to rapidly "bop" down a staircase. "You talk about unpresidential, his bop," Trump complained.
T is for tariffs
At the beginning of his second term, Donald Trump slapped hefty tariffs on nearly every nation on Earth. "Jobs and factories will come roaring back into our country," he declared (via PBS News) on the day he announced those tariffs, which he dubbed "Liberation Day." Trump has repeatedly claimed those tariffs are paid by the countries in which they're imposed. They are not. Tariffs are actually paid by American companies importing goods from those countries — costs which are typically passed down to American consumers.
U is for Unabomber
Donald Trump has often spoken about his uncle, John Trump, who taught at MIT. Not only did Donald tell a crowd in Kentucky (via People) that his uncle's association with MIT "means I have much better blood," he also told a crowd at an AI summit (via ABC News) that one of his uncle's students was Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber, and recalled asking his uncle about Kaczynski. However, John died in 1985, 11 years before Kaczynski was exposed as the Unabomber, which would have made that alleged conversation unlikely. In addition, Kaczynski never attended MIT.
V is for voter fraud
For years, Donald Trump has maintained that the 2020 election was "rigged," despite nothing but debunked claims and mountains of evidence proving the contrary. Even after winning the presidency for a second time in 2024, Trump has continued to make unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him. In his 2026 State of the Union speech, Trump was still at it. "Cheating is rampant in our elections," he said (via ABC News). Meanwhile, Department of Justice investigations into alleged voter fraud in various states have come up with no evidence of voting shenanigans.
W is for windmills
For years, Donald Trump has publicly declared his hatred for windmills as a source of electricity. "They kill the birds, they ruin your landscapes," Trump said of windmills when speaking at Davos (via Forbes Breaking News). "Stupid people buy them." According to Trump, it's not just birds who are being harmed by windmills. "The windmills are driving the whales crazy," he declared (via Global News), claiming that windmills have caused whales to wash up on shorelines. Believe it or not, there is zero evidence to back up that claim.
X is for Xi Jinping
Trump has made various statements about China's President Xi Jinping, often contradicting himself. Speaking with The Wall Street Journal's editorial board (via The New York Times), Trump once said that Xi "respects me and he knows I'm [expletive] crazy." On the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Trump stated his admiration for his ability to control "1.4 billion people with an iron fist. I mean, he's a brilliant guy." That said, Trump also posted on Truth Social (via CNBC) complaining that "[Xi Jinping] is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!"
Y is for Y.M.C.A.
Once known as a celebration of anonymous gay sex in the 1970s, Village People's disco hit "Y.M.C.A." has become Trump's unofficial theme song. He ended his rallies on the eve of Inauguration Day with the disco hit, awkwardly dancing along with his signature fist-pump dance moves. Trump explained his obsession with the song during an episode of the "Full Send Podcast" in 2022, saying, "You know what gets 'em rockin'? 'Y.M.C.A.'" He continued, "'Y.M.C.A.,' the gay national anthem. Did you ever hear that? ... 'Y.M.C.A.' gets people up and it gets them moving."
Z for Zohran Mamdani
NYC's socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump have lambasted each other. Per NBC News, Mamdani criticized Trump as a "despot" and "fascist," while Trump called Mamdani a "100% communist lunatic" and "a total nut job" (via Fortune). That relationship changed considerably after Mamdani paid a fawning visit to the White House, unexpectedly sparking one of politics' most surprising bromances. Ever since, Trump has spoken positively of the mayor, even declaring him to be a "nice guy" in his State of the Union speech (via ABC News).