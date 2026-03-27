Donald Trump's Most Bizarre Moments In The White House (From A To Z)

It's fair to say there's never been another POTUS quite like Donald Trump. Prone to odd statements and unusual behavior, the reality-star-turned-politician has raised eyebrows with many things he's said and done. To call Trump unorthodox would be a major understatement.

The 45th and 47th U.S. president's strange pronouncements have resulted in media moments he can never erase, and that's a trend that shows no signs of abating. Whether he's calling a fellow world leader insulting names, commenting on his staff's appearance, using AI to mock Americans, or rambling on during a speech about claims that turned out to be false, Trump does so with unrelenting confidence and moxie. Though there are certainly more than 26 times Trump has embarrassed himself while in politics, we've compiled a list of moments from A-Z that show the president at his most bizarre, baffling, and unforgettable — you might even learn something you didn't know about Donald Trump already.