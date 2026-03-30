Katy Perry's Playful Justin Trudeau Age Gap Joke Takes Subtle Aim At Haters (& Maybe Her Ex?)
Less than a hot minute after splitting from Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry began dating Justin Trudeau. The speed with which the "Roar" hitmaker kickstarted her new romance with the former Canadian prime minister was surprising enough, but the huge age gap between Perry and Trudeau was a real shocker. Granted, both of them are well into adulthood, but 13 years is still a significant difference, and it's led to many a raised eyebrow. The celebrity couple doesn't mind, though; in fact, they had a bit of fun addressing the haters during a recent night out.
Perry shared a carousel of images to her Instagram account on March 27, 2026, including pics from a ski day with Daisy, the 5-year-old daughter she shares with Bloom. A video clip showed a craftsperson branding a pair of cowboy boots with her name. But the shot that got the most attention was the first one, which featured Perry and Trudeau holding up their cameras to highlight the results of a biological age assessment on the Function app. Based on her diet, fitness, and other health habits, Perry is biologically 33.1 years old, or about eight years younger than her actual age. Trudeau, 54, fared even better with a score of 43.
"How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were?" the "Firework" hitmaker captioned the moment. Fans and friends heartily approved. Lauren Sánchez Bezos replied to the post with a heart emoji, and Function co-founder Dr. Mark Hyman called the results "soooo awesome" and proof that the duo's eating and sleeping habits were supporting their well-being. Interestingly, no one seemed to notice that Perry's slides included another joke that was seemingly aimed directly at her famous ex.
Katy Perry may have dropped a hint about her breakup with Orlando Bloom
Even though there were plenty of signs that Katy Perry's relationship with Orlando Bloom wouldn't last, it was still sad when the beloved celebrity couple called it quits for good back in the summer of 2025. Perry appeared to be addressing an issue with her former fiancé in one slide of her recent carousel. It was a meme featuring an illustration of a "Bridgerton"-esque couple. The man, in riding gear, leans against a fence and asks, "Biceps or abs?" The woman clutches her bonnet and looks downward as she replies, "Emotional intelligence."
Perry and Bloom parted on good terms, with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star declaring, "We're great. We're going to be great. Nothing but love," (via People). Their reps both insisted that the breakup was merely a result of demanding careers and shifting priorities. The meme would suggest otherwise, though. Why send a message about wanting a guy who knows how to manage and read emotions unless you've been with one who doesn't? On the other hand, perhaps Perry meant that both Bloom and Trudeau have that quality, which is what attracted her to them.
Whatever the meaning, the actor doesn't seem upset by the post — if he saw it at all, that is. Sources dished to the Daily Mail that Bloom has entered a new relationship of his own, with model Luisa Laemmel. Like Perry and Trudeau, there's a significant age gap here; Laemmel is a full 21 years younger than Bloom. Well, as Perry once put it herself, "I won't act my age."