The Unexpected Reason Katy Perry Was Interested In Dating Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry looked to the stars to find love with ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. An anonymous friend of Perry's told the Daily Mail that the new couple's star signs are part of the reason the "bandaids" singer is dating Trudeau and believes their relationship will last. Their age gap might be significant, but their star signs are compatible, and Perry's friend said that the pop star uses astrology to guide her in life. Perry's birthday is on October 25, so she's a Scorpio (a water sign), while her ex-politician boyfriend is a Capricorn (earth sign), born on Christmas Day. Side note: The "Roar" singer's ex, Orlando Bloom, has a birthday on January 13, making him a Capricorn, too.

"[Perry] is a Scorpio, like a total typical Scorpio, so she is very driven and headstrong. So she likes having an earth sign as a boyfriend because it grounds her," her friend told the Daily Mail, adding that Perry, whose reputation soured in recent years, is happy Trudeau is a (former) politician, not a singer or an actor like Bloom and many of her other famous exes, including Russell Brand and John Mayer.

Celebrity love coach Nicole Moore told The List that it's common for people to look for a compatible romantic partner based on their star signs, and it's not just a mystical whim. Moore said people using astrology to guide them in love are being introspective and trying to choose a partner who complements them based on personality traits instead of just physical attraction and shared interests. People looking to the stars are clear on what they need in a partner. "Couples who choose each other based on true personality match, rather than just on love, are typically more likely to last," Moore said.