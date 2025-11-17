The Unexpected Reason Katy Perry Was Interested In Dating Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry looked to the stars to find love with ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. An anonymous friend of Perry's told the Daily Mail that the new couple's star signs are part of the reason the "bandaids" singer is dating Trudeau and believes their relationship will last. Their age gap might be significant, but their star signs are compatible, and Perry's friend said that the pop star uses astrology to guide her in life. Perry's birthday is on October 25, so she's a Scorpio (a water sign), while her ex-politician boyfriend is a Capricorn (earth sign), born on Christmas Day. Side note: The "Roar" singer's ex, Orlando Bloom, has a birthday on January 13, making him a Capricorn, too.
"[Perry] is a Scorpio, like a total typical Scorpio, so she is very driven and headstrong. So she likes having an earth sign as a boyfriend because it grounds her," her friend told the Daily Mail, adding that Perry, whose reputation soured in recent years, is happy Trudeau is a (former) politician, not a singer or an actor like Bloom and many of her other famous exes, including Russell Brand and John Mayer.
Celebrity love coach Nicole Moore told The List that it's common for people to look for a compatible romantic partner based on their star signs, and it's not just a mystical whim. Moore said people using astrology to guide them in love are being introspective and trying to choose a partner who complements them based on personality traits instead of just physical attraction and shared interests. People looking to the stars are clear on what they need in a partner. "Couples who choose each other based on true personality match, rather than just on love, are typically more likely to last," Moore said.
Choosing love based on signs is smart, as long as you don't take it to extremes
Per a Cosmopolitan astrology guide on Capricorns and Scorpios in love, both signs are very loyal people. Capricorns are less guarded than Scorpios, but they lead with logic instead of emotion in love, so they understand guarded people. As the Scorpio, Katie Perry might be the one to plan surprises for Justin Trudeau more often, but she'll appreciate grand gestures from him, too. Cosmopolitan said that their shared emphasis on loyalty makes Scorpio/Capricorn partners eager to "really entwine their lives together" when they know they're in love, which Perry's friend told the Daily Mail she is. "Katy is very in love with Justin."
Of course, most people don't consider star signs to be a deal breaker in relationships, but people who rely on astrology for guidance in their love life too often might start letting their perceptions about particular signs create biases in their minds, according to celebrity love coach Nicole Moore. Perry will have to be careful not to, considering Trudeau and Bloom are both Capricorns. Moore said that problems can start when someone starts seeing their significant other as a star sign instead of a human.
When troubles pop up in a relationship, she said it's important not to excuse any bad behavior away because it's a common trait of a particular sign. "When couples clash, it's important not to read too much into astrological signs or use them as an excuse and to focus instead on what both partners can do to relate better no matter their signs," Moore explained.