All The Details About Oscar-Winning Actor Amy Madigan

Awards season is fun when an ingenue comes out of nowhere and takes the industry by storm. The Academy Awards can serve as a coronation of sorts, an announcement that someone has officially arrived and will be a force to be reckoned with throughout the rest of their career. Sometimes, though, the Oscars grant recognition to someone who's been in the industry for decades, turning in solid work over many, many years.

That's the case with Amy Madigan, who won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2026 ceremony. While many fans may have only just discovered Madigan thanks to her ultra-viral, scene-stealing role in the 2025 horror film "Weapons," others know that she has been a staple in the film industry for much of her life. She's been in some massive hits over the years, proving herself as a critic's darling and as someone who creates lasting popular entertainment. She also attracts attention for her longtime Hollywood romance with Ed Harris, her husband of many decades; the average Tinseltown couple doesn't last nearly as long!

So, whether you've only just become a fan thanks to her killer performance as the instantly iconic Aunt Gladys, or have been supporting her ever since she took audiences by storm in the 1980s, read on for all the details about Oscar-winning actor Madigan.