New Details About Vanessa Trump & Tiger Woods' Relationship Paint A Bleak Picture Of Their Romance
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has been in a relationship with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, since March 2025, he confirmed with a strange Instagram post at the time. But no romance stays in the honeymoon phase forever; unsurprisingly, cracks in their relationship are coming to the surface after Woods' March 27 DUI arrest near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. Woods, a father of two, was involved in a rollover crash at 2 p.m. that Friday afternoon. Police reported that he wasn't under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest, but he appeared "lethargic" and refused to take a urinalysis test that would detect illegal drugs or medications. Woods, who was charged with a DUI with property damage, has a history of injuries, addiction to prescription pills, and legal trouble.
Vanessa is reportedly furious with him amid his latest legal trouble. "She's both disappointed and a little bit p***ed, if I'm being honest. It's a definite red flag and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out, and that she's going to require that," a source told the Daily Mail. "He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around." Thankfully, Vanessa doesn't have to worry about her children's safety, because according to the New York Post, Donald Trump's grandkids have Secret Service protection while he's president, so Woods wasn't allowed to drive them even before his recent DUI.
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are still in love despite challenges
A source told People that Tiger Woods' history of surgeries means he has pain that can make him "difficult" at times. They added that Vanessa Trump tries to be supportive of him, but she's busy raising five kids, and Woods' life is out of her control. The source said that golf dominates the athlete's time, but insisted the couple is in love. She understands the demands of the sport because her daughters, Chloe and Kai Trump, are golfers. "[Vanessa] is happy with [Tiger] and any issues they have are not about her. It's dealing with his frustrations about playing great golf and his pain that at some times is really confining," People's source said.
Sources say that Woods' and Vanessa's lives fit well together between golf, their kids sharing the same school, and the fact that the golfer has a years-long friendship with Vanessa's former father-in-law, Donald Trump. But they noted that Woods' latest arrest and general refusal to act his age are causing tension between the couple. "He's embarrassed, he's mortified at all this... and this is really humiliating for it to happen again. And Vanessa is embarrassed too. All her friends are like 'girl, what the hell?" a source told the Daily Mail.