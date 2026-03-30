New Details About Vanessa Trump & Tiger Woods' Relationship Paint A Bleak Picture Of Their Romance

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has been in a relationship with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, since March 2025, he confirmed with a strange Instagram post at the time. But no romance stays in the honeymoon phase forever; unsurprisingly, cracks in their relationship are coming to the surface after Woods' March 27 DUI arrest near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. Woods, a father of two, was involved in a rollover crash at 2 p.m. that Friday afternoon. Police reported that he wasn't under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest, but he appeared "lethargic" and refused to take a urinalysis test that would detect illegal drugs or medications. Woods, who was charged with a DUI with property damage, has a history of injuries, addiction to prescription pills, and legal trouble.

Vanessa is reportedly furious with him amid his latest legal trouble. "She's both disappointed and a little bit p***ed, if I'm being honest. It's a definite red flag and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out, and that she's going to require that," a source told the Daily Mail. "He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around." Thankfully, Vanessa doesn't have to worry about her children's safety, because according to the New York Post, Donald Trump's grandkids have Secret Service protection while he's president, so Woods wasn't allowed to drive them even before his recent DUI.