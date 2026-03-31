Skintight Kimberly Guilfoyle Outfits That Had Us Wondering How She Could Breathe

Love it or hate it, we can all agree that Kimberly Guilfoyle has a very recognizable signature style. From high hemlines to a complete aversion to dressing casual, we've been begging Guilfoyle to ditch her usual fashion mistakes for ages. One look at Guilfoyle is all it takes to guess that "beauty is pain" is a style mantra she enjoys. Her outfits never seem to prioritize comfort, often looking painfully tight. Sometimes, her tight-fitting clothing has us wondering how she hasn't totally given up her style for an oversized T-shirt yet.

When she took over as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, it was easy to wonder if her new, important role would inspire Guilfoyle to trade in her work wardrobe, which looks more appropriate for a night out, for something a bit more professional. Yet, Guilfoyle was quick to slip into skin-tight outfits in Greece, proving she can't shake her old ways. Believe it or not, Guilfoyle's love of tight clothing seems to be intensifying over time. And, we're feeling totally uncomfortable just looking at some of the 'fits she's managed to squeeze into.