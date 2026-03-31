Skintight Kimberly Guilfoyle Outfits That Had Us Wondering How She Could Breathe
Love it or hate it, we can all agree that Kimberly Guilfoyle has a very recognizable signature style. From high hemlines to a complete aversion to dressing casual, we've been begging Guilfoyle to ditch her usual fashion mistakes for ages. One look at Guilfoyle is all it takes to guess that "beauty is pain" is a style mantra she enjoys. Her outfits never seem to prioritize comfort, often looking painfully tight. Sometimes, her tight-fitting clothing has us wondering how she hasn't totally given up her style for an oversized T-shirt yet.
When she took over as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, it was easy to wonder if her new, important role would inspire Guilfoyle to trade in her work wardrobe, which looks more appropriate for a night out, for something a bit more professional. Yet, Guilfoyle was quick to slip into skin-tight outfits in Greece, proving she can't shake her old ways. Believe it or not, Guilfoyle's love of tight clothing seems to be intensifying over time. And, we're feeling totally uncomfortable just looking at some of the 'fits she's managed to squeeze into.
She looked extra cinched-in in this golden gown
Kimberly Guilfoyle seemingly celebrated Christmas Eve 2025 the way she does every other holiday: by getting totally overdressed. She shared a photo on Instagram of her wearing an evening gown with a pattern that looked very similar to the infamous possibly-blue-and-black, possibly-gold-and-white dress. Perhaps she was inspired by Lauren Sánchez Bezos' uncomfortable-looking wedding dress that had us low-key stressed, because Guilfoyle definitely looked very tightly zipped into this gown. We can't imagine she could enjoy rockin' around the Christmas tree in this number before having to unzip it a bit.
Guilfoyle showed up at the RNC looking ready for the club
Kimberly Guilfoyle made quite an impression when she took the stage at the RNC in 2020. It was her emphatic public speaking that had most folks talking. Behind the podium, however, she was wearing an equally eye-catching getup. Guilfoyle wore a bold red, body-con dress that showed everything going on underneath it. While the color coordinated with the American flags lined up behind her, the dress itself felt more like something she should have saved for a night out.
Guilfoyle probably couldn't sit down comfortably in this two-piece set
In October 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle shared a special birthday shoutout for her newly 19-year-old son. The Instagram post featured several photos of the mother-son duo, and Guilfoyle was sporting skintight 'fits in basically all of them. One photo, in particular, stuck out, since it featured Guilfoyle wearing an ensemble that was just a small step up from lingerie. She was wearing what looked like a white slip skirt and a bralette with a floral pattern. The whole underwear-inspired look was definitely tight and didn't look like something she'd want to sit down in.
She was spilling out the top of her lace dress
Kimberly Guilfoyle seems to enjoy showing off cleavage almost as much as she loves squeezing into an extra tight dress. And, sometimes these two details work together seamlessly.
Such was the case with the red and black lace dress she sported to a Cinco de Mayo event in 2025. This dress was so tight and pushed up her cleavage so much that we don't know how she could breathe in it.
This glittery gold number showed everything
For most people, if an article of clothing is so tight that it shows the outline of your belly button, it's almost certainly too tight. For Kimberly Guilfoyle, though, an article of clothing that tight is apparently the perfect thing to wear to your birthday party. In March 2025, she celebrated her birthday in a skintight, sparkly gold dress. Based on her wardrobe, it's no surprise Guilfoyle thought this sequin-covered look was a winner.
She definitely didn't look too comfortable in her Halloween costume
Halloween is the time to dress up as someone else entirely. Apparently, though, Kimberly Guilfoyle can't quit her tight-fitting outfits even for a night. In 2019, she shared photos on Instagram of her posing with her camouflage-clad then-fiance Donald Trump Jr. Guilfoyle dressed like a classic witch. Yet, you can tell by the photo that this body-hugging witch dress was anything but comfortable. Opting for a looser frock would probably have allowed her to relax a bit more, but it surely wouldn't have looked tight enough for Guilfoyle's taste.
Even Guilfoyle's more buttoned-up outfits are extra tight and extra short
In March 2026, Kimberly Guilfoyle was tagged in a photo on Instagram with martial artist Mike Zambidis. With buttons down the front and long sleeves, Guilfoyle's white minidress had vintage Chanel vibes and could have made for a classy, covered-up outfit. Of course, Guilfoyle had to put her own twist on this look with a super short hemline and what looked like zero extra breathing room. This outfit is proof that even when Guilfoyle attempts a more sophisticated look, she can't quit that body-hugging style of hers.