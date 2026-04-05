4 Of Kristi Noem's Most Embarrassing Moments Sucking Up To Donald Trump

Kristi Noem is as ardent a Trump supporter as they come. In fact, the former Homeland Security secretary isn't below humiliating herself to elevate him. Unfortunately for Noem, every single one of her embarrassing public suck-ups have been immortalized on the internet. Given her willingness to humiliate herself for Donald Trump's sake, in full view of the public, one balks at the thought of the lengths she might have gone to in order to please the president in private. The list of Noem's most embarrassing scandals during her brief tenure as the secretary of Homeland Security is stunning, to say the least, including an incredibly awkward moment during a January 2026 Cabinet meeting, when Trump pretended the staffer didn't exist.

It occurred after ICE agents shot and killed two American citizens while Noem was overseeing things. The government employee, who likely knew the snub would make headlines, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to do some major sucking up. She commended Trump for signing the Laken Riley Act, and lavished praise on the president for keeping the border secure and protecting Americans. Noem also included a long thread of photographs of immigrants who had been arrested. The thing is, Trump signed said act a year prior, so it appeared she was simply rehashing it in an attempt to thank him for something so she could get back in his good graces. Awkward.

In March 2026, Noem found herself ousted and appointed to a newly created role as the special envoy for the Shield of the Americas. Trump was apparently looking to stash his former DHS secretary somewhere out of sight. And yet, she still took to X to express her immense gratitude for it in another brown-nosing moment, but hardly her most embarrassing to date.