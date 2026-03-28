5 Times Kristi Noem Failed To Shut Down Those Pesky Cheating Rumors

After a brief tenure filled with scandals, Kristi Noem has been kicked to the curb, losing her position as the head of the Department of Homeland Security. One item Noem was sure to take with her as she packed up her office was her rumored beau, Corey Lewandowski. The whispers of an affair between Noem and Lewandowski have been around for years, and neither one has done much to quiet them down. If anything, the duo seemed to feed into the gossip without worrying about how it made them look.

Noem wed her husband, Bryon, in 1992, and together they have three children and four grandchildren. Lewandowski married his wife, Alison Hardy, in 2005, and they have four children. And while Lewandowski was never an official part of the second Trump administration because of his many controversies, including a rumored affair with Hope Hicks, Noem made Lewandowski a "special government employee," which reportedly helped Lewandowski make a pretty penny. Even as Noem and Lewandowski's actions cost them their jobs and their reputations, the two refused to put an end to the long-running talk of the dalliances, which, of course, only fanned the flames even more.