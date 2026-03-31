Throwback Video Of Trump's Bizarre Sword Dance Is Coming Back To Haunt Him Big Time

There's been plenty of excitement to start Donald Trump's second term, and along the way, he's given us a number of questionable moments. From Trump's weird Sharpie story that backfired badly to Trump making European leaders tour the MAGA merch section of the White House, you just never know what's going to happen. And now, we have a resurfaced video of the president at his second inauguration that shows Trump doing his signature awkward dance moves, except this time, it's with a sword. It's started trending on X, and it has people feeling a mix of baffled and horrified by the whole thing.

It was at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, and it was a saber presented to Trump by an Air Force officer. As for what the dance moves are, we've never seen anything quite like it. Melania does gesture along for a bit at the beginning, but Trump keeps going for another 30 seconds as his favorite song, "YMCA," plays and Usha Vance and JD Vance look on. Melania, Usha, and JD all kept smiling, but those of us watching at home weren't similarly impressed.

No way the fall of Rome was this cringe pic.twitter.com/A8VYii4vSn — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) March 31, 2026

Some people were desperate for the video to be AI because it was so cringeworthy. But no such luck. One person posted, "I've seen this before, it's not AI. This is just another day at the office with Trump."