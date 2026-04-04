Jobs Erika Kirk Has Taken Over From Her Late Husband Charlie
As the widow of a famous conservative influencer, Erika Kirk was thrust into the spotlight once her husband, Charlie, died in September 2025. She had to show her face at Charlie's funeral, accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom on her husband's behalf, and navigated the shift from running the organizations she founded before marriage to running her late husband's organizations on top of her own.
Kirk's career before she took over Turning Point USA seemed to prepare her for this new step. As the founder of the Proclaim clothing and ministry brands and a Christian podcast called "Midweek Rise Up," Kirk has lived an eventful life and definitely has an understanding of what it takes to lead a large organization. had an understanding of what it takes to lead an organization. She became Turning Point USA's CEO after Charlie's death, and she took over Turning Point Action, which her husband founded in 2019 to champion conservative politicians and policies.
President Donald Trump also appointed Erika to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors in March 2026, a year after appointing Charlie to the same board. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told USA Today that Charlie's service on the Board of Visitors inspired members of the armed forces and suggested that Erika would do the same. Wales said, "Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free."
Erika came under fire for calling herself the sole provider for her family
Erika Kirk has a lot of work to do as she molds her career to focus on her late husband Charlie's legacy on top of raising their two small children. She also received criticism for taking over Turning Point USA while she advises young women to marry instead of focusing too much on their careers.
At a Turning Point Club America event in March 2026, Kirk addressed people telling her to be a stay-at-home mom and their comments on the contrast between her conservative values and her career. "Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this," Kirk said. "I'm honoring what the Lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children," (via Turning Point USA).
Erika's comment about her new phase of life quickly received backlash. The replies to Turning Point USA's clip on X accused Kirk of hypocrisy and wanting fame more than marriage and motherhood. On her "The Bride of Charlie" series on YouTube, Candace Owens discussed Erika mentioning that she's the sole provider for her family. "It frustrates me because what it truly does is it discounts who Charlie was, how genius he was, how financially savvy he was," the influencer said. As Charlie Kirk's friend, Owens claimed that Erika was set to receive $10 million from Turning Point USA's insurance. She said, "So this is an insult to Charlie because it implies he did not have their affairs in order at all, like he just had kids and was just like, 'Oh, well, if anything happens to me, I hope my wife is able to assume my role.'" As Erika Kirk leads a lavish lifestyle, she might need to find more relatable ways to discuss her hardship as a widow.