Jobs Erika Kirk Has Taken Over From Her Late Husband Charlie

As the widow of a famous conservative influencer, Erika Kirk was thrust into the spotlight once her husband, Charlie, died in September 2025. She had to show her face at Charlie's funeral, accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom on her husband's behalf, and navigated the shift from running the organizations she founded before marriage to running her late husband's organizations on top of her own.

Kirk's career before she took over Turning Point USA seemed to prepare her for this new step. As the founder of the Proclaim clothing and ministry brands and a Christian podcast called "Midweek Rise Up," Kirk has lived an eventful life and definitely has an understanding of what it takes to lead a large organization. had an understanding of what it takes to lead an organization. She became Turning Point USA's CEO after Charlie's death, and she took over Turning Point Action, which her husband founded in 2019 to champion conservative politicians and policies.

President Donald Trump also appointed Erika to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors in March 2026, a year after appointing Charlie to the same board. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told USA Today that Charlie's service on the Board of Visitors inspired members of the armed forces and suggested that Erika would do the same. Wales said, "Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free."