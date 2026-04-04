The Truth About Those Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez Feud Rumors
Successful women often get pitted against each other in the media, and Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are no exception. The "Hannah Montana" star and "Wizards of Waverly Place" actor have been plagued with feud speculation since their Disney Channel days. Over the years, the actors and singers have spoken out against the rumors.
In February 2016, the "In the Dark" singer told W Magazine that the rumors began over a boy: Nick Jonas. "We never feuded," Gomez said. "We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!' We are now completely settled in our own lives." However, this isn't quite the same story that Gomez's "Wizards" co-star Jennifer Stone shared in a July 2024 episode of her podcast, "Wizards of Waverly Pod." She claimed that there was some tension between the then-teenagers: "They intermittently got along."
"I mean, come on. It was, like, high school," Stone said. "Like, they both dated Nick [Jonas] ... It was just messy high school nonsense." Later, Stone clarified that there is no lingering animosity between the stars now that they're older.
Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez reconnected as adults
Growing up has been good for Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez's friendship, as the two stars seem to be closer than ever. In a May 2019 interview on Capital FM (per Us Weekly), Cyrus said that she got along great with Gomez and their fellow Disney Channel alum, Demi Lovato. "I grew up collaborating with Demi and Selena. There was never any competition," the "Flowers" artist said. "When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you, so you're never worried about someone stealing your place."
Cyrus and Gomez hung out at the Oscars in March 2025, where they reportedly had a great time chatting with their significant others. Gomez's now-husband Benny Blanco and Cyrus' now-fiance Maxx Morando both work in the music industry as well. " ... the four of them really clicked," an insider told Life & Style Magazine. "They've already made plans for a double date. Selena and Benny are hosting and making dinner, it's all very wholesome."
Gomez greeted Cyrus with a hug during the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special," which aired in March 2026. They reminisced about Gomez guest-starring on "Hannah Montana" in 2007 and 2008 as mean girl pop star, Mikayla. "It was so mean, I'm sorry," Gomez told Cyrus on the special (per TV Line), apologizing for her character's snarky comments. "We can make amends now," Cyrus joked. The "Only Murders in the Building" star also praised Cyrus, telling her, "You created culture, babe." Cyrus gushed, "You too," and remarked about their history: "It's really sweet to know somebody for, like, 20 years. That means I've known you for almost 20 years."