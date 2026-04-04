The Truth About Those Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez Feud Rumors

Successful women often get pitted against each other in the media, and Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are no exception. The "Hannah Montana" star and "Wizards of Waverly Place" actor have been plagued with feud speculation since their Disney Channel days. Over the years, the actors and singers have spoken out against the rumors.

In February 2016, the "In the Dark" singer told W Magazine that the rumors began over a boy: Nick Jonas. "We never feuded," Gomez said. "We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!' We are now completely settled in our own lives." However, this isn't quite the same story that Gomez's "Wizards" co-star Jennifer Stone shared in a July 2024 episode of her podcast, "Wizards of Waverly Pod." She claimed that there was some tension between the then-teenagers: "They intermittently got along."

"I mean, come on. It was, like, high school," Stone said. "Like, they both dated Nick [Jonas] ... It was just messy high school nonsense." Later, Stone clarified that there is no lingering animosity between the stars now that they're older.