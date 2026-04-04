The Glaring Red Flag That Hints John Fetterman's Marriage Is On The Rocks
A one-time darling of the left, John Fetterman's strange behavior has damaged his reputation with Democrats, and may be damaging his marriage as well. Gisele Fetterman first met her husband after she sent him a letter in 2007. The now senator was the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, at the time, and Gisele read an article about his city. The two were married a year later and are raising three children. But, since her husband was sworn into the Senate, it seems like the couple has been having marital issues.
John Fetterman suffered a stroke while running for his seat in the U.S. Senate in 2022. Then, in 2023, the senator entered Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for more than a month to get help with his clinical depression. In his autobiography, "Unfettered," he revealed that Gisele asked him to stay away from their home and children just weeks before he checked into Walter Reed. It was after that stay, according to a May 2025 Intelligencer article, that things really began to change. According to staffers, an argument between the Fettermans about Israel ended with Gisele crying as she asked her husband how he could support the bombing of Gaza. In the following days, Gisele reportedly texted a Fetterman staffer, telling them: "I am at breaking point and I can't co-sign this any longer. I'd love some help in language to separate myself from this. Can anyone help me?" Another staffer reported hearing Gisele on the phone with her husband saying, "Who did I marry? Where is the man I married?"
John Fetterman's stance on ICE may be another issue with his wife
While Gisele Fetterman has not directly spoken out against her husband's shift to the right — John Fetterman has become a Democratic politician the Trumps praise — her actions may reveal her feelings. During a Fox News debate in June 2025, Fetterman lent his support to Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." Gisele was not in attendance for the debate and, according to a Daily Mail source, had not yet visited her husband that year. A month later, Gisele was a guest on "Citizen McCain," where she made it clear that if her husband wanted to run for the presidency, she would not support him. She also spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer about her feelings on Donald Trump, saying, "the more people that are celebrating and giving him credit for the things he's saying and doing, it's just empowering him to continue to do more of that." At that time, the senator supported Trump's calls to curb immigration and deport undocumented people.
In March 2026, Gisele deleted her X and Instagram accounts after posting about ICE, writing (via The Philadelphia Inquirer): "This now-daily violence is not 'law and order.' It is terror inflicted on people who contribute, love, and build their lives here. It's devastatingly cruel and unAmerican." And while her husband called for the scandal-ridden then-Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, to be fired over ICE's actions, he has continued to go against his own party and vote to fund the agency. Gisele's lack of appearances with her husband is a topic of conversation on Reddit, where some believe that rumors of marital problems are unfounded, pointing to a March 2025 photo of the Fettermans with Benjamin Netanyahu to suggest that they are similar in their political beliefs.