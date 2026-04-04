The Glaring Red Flag That Hints John Fetterman's Marriage Is On The Rocks

A one-time darling of the left, John Fetterman's strange behavior has damaged his reputation with Democrats, and may be damaging his marriage as well. Gisele Fetterman first met her husband after she sent him a letter in 2007. The now senator was the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, at the time, and Gisele read an article about his city. The two were married a year later and are raising three children. But, since her husband was sworn into the Senate, it seems like the couple has been having marital issues.

John Fetterman suffered a stroke while running for his seat in the U.S. Senate in 2022. Then, in 2023, the senator entered Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for more than a month to get help with his clinical depression. In his autobiography, "Unfettered," he revealed that Gisele asked him to stay away from their home and children just weeks before he checked into Walter Reed. It was after that stay, according to a May 2025 Intelligencer article, that things really began to change. According to staffers, an argument between the Fettermans about Israel ended with Gisele crying as she asked her husband how he could support the bombing of Gaza. In the following days, Gisele reportedly texted a Fetterman staffer, telling them: "I am at breaking point and I can't co-sign this any longer. I'd love some help in language to separate myself from this. Can anyone help me?" Another staffer reported hearing Gisele on the phone with her husband saying, "Who did I marry? Where is the man I married?"