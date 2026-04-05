Donald Trump & Martha Stewart Look Awfully Cozy In Photos Taken Before He Became President

Donald Trump and Martha Stewart have a lengthy and complicated connection. Back in 2006, the contentious side of their relationship came to the forefront when Trump and Stewart were involved in a feud involving their respective versions of "The Apprentice." When Stewart's iteration didn't last, Trump insulted her skills as a TV personality. In an even lower blow, Trump also brought up Stewart's insider trading scandal – less than a year after she'd been incarcerated. "The letter is so mean-spirited and reckless that I almost can't believe my longtime friend Donald Trump wrote it," Stewart replied at the time (via CBS News).

Photo evidence supports Stewart and Trump's chummy bond. When they met up at a book party in the early 2000s, they were all smiles as they stood close together for a photo op. They also displayed friendly camaraderie as they posed for a promo photo ahead of their competing reality shows, with Stewart adjusting Trump's signature red tie.

Gregory Pace & Nbc Universal/Getty

Stewart seemed to forgive Trump's outburst eventually, since the pair appeared happy once again in a 2014 photo. A year earlier, Trump turned on the compliments when Stewart hit the online dating scene. "She looks terrific, better than ever, any guy would be lucky to be with her," Trump posted on X, formerly Twitter. Although Stewart has admitted she's not looking for serious romance, it's possible that Trump's praise reinstated him into her circle of friends.