Before & After Pics Of Denise Richards' Facelift Showcase Her Transformation
Denise Richards has always been gorgeous, but the former Bond girl looks better than ever since she got a facelift in June 2025. Her surgeon, Ben Talei, M.D., shared side-by-side pictures of Richards before and after the procedure, and we are utterly blown away by the incredible transformation. "[Denise Richards] is one of the most lovely and beautiful people to ever walk this earth," Dr. Talei wrote in his caption on Instagram. "It was an incredible pleasure and honor to be trusted with her restoration and more importantly, the preservation of her character and beauty."
"Restoration" is the perfect word to describe it, because time seems to have gone backward for Richards. The below-left photo is from August 2024, and the below-right snapshot is from September 2025. With her smoother skin and more defined jaw and neck, she looks younger and more vibrant than ever — and somehow, even her eyes look bluer!
Even though it seems like everyone in Hollywood gets work done on their faces — and some transformations make stars practically unrecognizable — celebrities were still impressed by Richards' results. Sharna Burgess commented, "Me next?" with a starry-eyed emoji, and Scheana Shay wrote, "Soooooo beautiful!!!" Others expressed their wholehearted support through visuals only, such as Paula Abdul commenting fire emojis.
Denise Richards is feeling great after her facelift
Even Denise Richards is surprised by the before-and-after photos of her facelift, which included a temporal brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip lift, and fat grafting (per Allure). The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" actor said in her interview with Allure that she has a hard time seeing pictures of herself prior to the surgery. "I can't believe it," Richards said in March 2026. "It's shocking, actually. There's a huge difference. ... I am so happy, and I didn't realize how good it would make me feel."
In a May 2020 interview with Us Weekly, however, Richards had claimed that despite previously getting Botox, she preferred to not have any more work done on her face. "I don't do Botox and fillers and I've always wanted to keep things as natural as possible," she told the outlet. Richards changed her mind five years later, admitting that she never thought she would choose to do a facelift. " ... because that's my face. This is how I make my money," she told Allure.
Still, she is happy with her decision. "The Bold and the Beautiful" star also said in her Allure sit-down that the procedure has made her feel like a new woman. Richards added, "It's given me confidence. ... I'm grateful that I did it. It's changed my life in such a good way."