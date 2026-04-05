Before & After Pics Of Denise Richards' Facelift Showcase Her Transformation

Denise Richards has always been gorgeous, but the former Bond girl looks better than ever since she got a facelift in June 2025. Her surgeon, Ben Talei, M.D., shared side-by-side pictures of Richards before and after the procedure, and we are utterly blown away by the incredible transformation. "[Denise Richards] is one of the most lovely and beautiful people to ever walk this earth," Dr. Talei wrote in his caption on Instagram. "It was an incredible pleasure and honor to be trusted with her restoration and more importantly, the preservation of her character and beauty."

"Restoration" is the perfect word to describe it, because time seems to have gone backward for Richards. The below-left photo is from August 2024, and the below-right snapshot is from September 2025. With her smoother skin and more defined jaw and neck, she looks younger and more vibrant than ever — and somehow, even her eyes look bluer!

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Even though it seems like everyone in Hollywood gets work done on their faces — and some transformations make stars practically unrecognizable — celebrities were still impressed by Richards' results. Sharna Burgess commented, "Me next?" with a starry-eyed emoji, and Scheana Shay wrote, "Soooooo beautiful!!!" Others expressed their wholehearted support through visuals only, such as Paula Abdul commenting fire emojis.