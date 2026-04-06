Where Are All The Past Bachelorette Leads Now?

It was back in 2002, during the reality TV boom of the early 2000s, that ABC introduced a new dating show dubbed "The Bachelor." The format featured a handsome single guy — the titular Bachelor — who winnowed his way through a gaggle of women until finally choosing one, the season concluding with an on-air proposal. When the series became a monster ratings hit, the network did what most TV networks do when a show proves successful with viewers: they ordered a spinoff. That series utilized the same format but flipped genders, and "The Bachelorette" was born.

Making its debut in 2003, "The Bachelorette" followed in the footsteps of its predecessor by winning big ratings. As the seasons passed, both "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" have gone on to become television institutions.

With the 22nd season scuttled days before its scheduled premiere in March 2026 due to a ginormous scandal related to the season's lead, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul, "The Bachelorette" fans were left high and dry. While this is arguably the most dramatic turn of events in the show's history, it's also true that the show has delivered plenty of drama over the past two decades, thanks to the many women who've handed out roses to their suitors. Among the details that the biggest fans don't know about "The Bachelorette," though, is what happened to those women after their seasons ended. To find out more, read on to discover where all of the past "Bachelorette" leads are now.