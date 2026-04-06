Meghan McCain Has Made It Crystal Clear How She Feels About Kristi Noem

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is an undeniably controversial figure — including within her own party. Back when she was a potential contender for vice president even some Donald Trump supporters turned on her due to the infamous story from the former South Dakota governor's book, where she confessed to shooting a puppy. Noem's feuds with other Republican women certainly didn't stop after she joined Trump's cabinet either, with none other than TV personality Megan McCain being a bit of a frequent flyer, so to speak.

The daughter of late GOP Senator and one-time presidential hopeful John McCain isn't afraid to publicly criticize Trump, so it comes as no surprise that she's not a fan of Noem. And McCain has made that distaste abundantly clear on numerous occasions. First and foremost, the former DHS secretary's anecdote about shooting her dog definitely did not slip by McCain, nor did her attempt to justify it as a reality of ranch life sit right with the Arizona native.

"My family has a ranch outside of Sedona — no one has ever shot a dog for any reason. This is not a 'rural/ranch' thing. My Dads dog Burmas ashes are on our family mantle after he died naturally. This story is something out of a horror movie," the outspoken political pundit wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2024. McCain was also happy to add to Noem's list of brutal nicknames after the president fired her in March 2026, dubbing the ousted White House staffer "OnlyFans Grandma" in another X post criticizing the highly controversial, and extremely expensive, ad campaign that apparently cost Noem her job in the first place.