Kristi Noem's Feuds With GOP Women Keep Stacking Up As Meghan McCain Enters The Ring
Continuously cosplaying as a different character every day has earned controversial Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem the moniker of "ICE Barbie." Making every part of her job a photo op has placed Noem's standing with the general public on shaky ground. In fact, it's to the point that even hardcore fans of President Donald Trump are turning on Noem as she clamors for more attention. One such fan was previous Fox News personality Megyn Kelly, who called out Noem for her many costume changes while on the job (whatever that job might be). And now, it seems, yet another conservative personality has joined the chat: Meghan McCain.
McCain prefaced on her podcast, "Meghan McCain's Happy Hour," that while she's a fan of Noem in general, she's afraid the former Governor of South Dakota is becoming a joke of herself. "It's a little bit of a spicy comment," McCain says before continuing, "I don't think that it is productive to have a full face of hair and makeup and hair extensions." McCain herself details how she used to have hair extensions and how cumbersome they can be, especially for someone needing to have freedom of movement while on the job.
McCain did offer Noem some advice by suggesting, "how about pulling our hair back in a baseball cap and not doing a photo op," at every event? However, it seems unlikely that Noem will heed the words of wisdom.
Kristi Noem is determined to keep her glam at all costs
Even with the stern words coming from Meghan McCain and Megyn Kelly, Kristi Noem seems steadfast. Noem's MAGA makeover has certainly helped her get to her current position, so it makes sense she'd be clinging to it for dear life. Naturally, Noem defended her position by dismissing any criticism being lobbed at her.
On April 9, Noem went on the "Jesse Watters Primetime Show" to discuss the many hats (literal and metaphorical) she's been wearing. "Some critics are saying you look too glamorous when you're wandering through these mega-prisons, or you shouldn't be all tacked-out, posing for cameras," host Jesse Watters said. "What do you say to them?" he asked. Noem's response was the verbal equivalent of an eye roll. "I try not to pay attention to the noise," she said before bragging that the people she interacts with on a daily basis seem to enjoy her general presence, regardless of her styling. Which begs the question — why, then, does she need the styling?
Continuing, Noem says of her colleagues, "they are so proud of the fact that I'm willing to wear an ICE hat, that I'm willing to wear an HSI vest, that I'm willing to go into there and wear something and be proud of them and the work that they do." Perhaps Noem should back off on wearing these hats so literally. Unless, of course, Noem enjoys making almost every moment an awkward one.