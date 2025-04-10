Kristi Noem's Feuds With GOP Women Keep Stacking Up As Meghan McCain Enters The Ring

Continuously cosplaying as a different character every day has earned controversial Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem the moniker of "ICE Barbie." Making every part of her job a photo op has placed Noem's standing with the general public on shaky ground. In fact, it's to the point that even hardcore fans of President Donald Trump are turning on Noem as she clamors for more attention. One such fan was previous Fox News personality Megyn Kelly, who called out Noem for her many costume changes while on the job (whatever that job might be). And now, it seems, yet another conservative personality has joined the chat: Meghan McCain.

McCain prefaced on her podcast, "Meghan McCain's Happy Hour," that while she's a fan of Noem in general, she's afraid the former Governor of South Dakota is becoming a joke of herself. "It's a little bit of a spicy comment," McCain says before continuing, "I don't think that it is productive to have a full face of hair and makeup and hair extensions." McCain herself details how she used to have hair extensions and how cumbersome they can be, especially for someone needing to have freedom of movement while on the job.

McCain did offer Noem some advice by suggesting, "how about pulling our hair back in a baseball cap and not doing a photo op," at every event? However, it seems unlikely that Noem will heed the words of wisdom.