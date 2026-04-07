HGTV's Leslie Davis Kept Her Hush-Hush Divorce Under Wraps For Years

HGTV star Leslie Davis has shared pictures of her renovation projects and her three sons, Kyler, Cash, and Cole, on Instagram over the years, but noticeably missing? Her kids' dad and her ex-husband, Jacob Davis, whom she secretly divorced in 2022. The "Unsellable Houses" star kept this huge life change to herself for years before finally breaking the news after she had already gotten engaged to Don Reidy in January 2026.

Leslie shared a selfie on Instagram of her and Reidy with a blingy engagement ring on her finger on January 14. People were baffled in the comments, with one person writing in part, "When did you get divorced?" Another wrote, "I think alot of us are surprised by this ,we all assumed you were happily married." Leslie wrote a blog post to clear up the confusion on her Lamb & Co. website two days later.

"I have chosen to keep this part of my personal life private, a hard thing to do as someone with a show on HGTV," Leslie wrote in part. She explained that she and Jacob got divorced in 2022, and she kept quiet about it out of respect for Jacob's privacy. Leslie added, "With lots of changes, our priority was to always protect our family, which is why I have kept this part of my life private. And seriously, who even announces a divorce anyway LOL!"