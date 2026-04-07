HGTV's Leslie Davis Kept Her Hush-Hush Divorce Under Wraps For Years
HGTV star Leslie Davis has shared pictures of her renovation projects and her three sons, Kyler, Cash, and Cole, on Instagram over the years, but noticeably missing? Her kids' dad and her ex-husband, Jacob Davis, whom she secretly divorced in 2022. The "Unsellable Houses" star kept this huge life change to herself for years before finally breaking the news after she had already gotten engaged to Don Reidy in January 2026.
Leslie shared a selfie on Instagram of her and Reidy with a blingy engagement ring on her finger on January 14. People were baffled in the comments, with one person writing in part, "When did you get divorced?" Another wrote, "I think alot of us are surprised by this ,we all assumed you were happily married." Leslie wrote a blog post to clear up the confusion on her Lamb & Co. website two days later.
"I have chosen to keep this part of my personal life private, a hard thing to do as someone with a show on HGTV," Leslie wrote in part. She explained that she and Jacob got divorced in 2022, and she kept quiet about it out of respect for Jacob's privacy. Leslie added, "With lots of changes, our priority was to always protect our family, which is why I have kept this part of my life private. And seriously, who even announces a divorce anyway LOL!"
Leslie Davis proudly shows off her fiancé Don Reidy
One thing Leslie Davis is not private about? Her relationship with Don Reidy. In her Instagram post announcing the engagement, Leslie gushed about her fiance, writing, "Somewhere between sunup-to-sundown chaos and lots of laughs, I found my person. Don, you are my safe place, my teammate, and my favorite adventure buddy."
She met Reidy when he was her and twin sister Lyndsay Lamb's specialty carpenter on Season 5 of "Rock the Block." "He worked on mine and Lyndsay's home exclusively for the entire project, helping us make all of our custom woodwork items," she told People in January 2026, adding that they became friends during the filming and afterward. "We became closer and closer, talking non-stop on the phone and then fell in love," she told the outlet.
Leslie explained more in her blog post, writing, "With hundreds of FaceTime calls that turned into dates and quick weekend trips to see each other, it was clear we were more than friends." She shared that Reidy also got close with her sons, going on trips with the family and joining Leslie to watch their sporting events. You can see evidence of this all over her Instagram feed, with pictures of the couple and Leslie's sons at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Santa Monica Pier, and more. It's clear that Reidy has no qualms about being a part of the public life Leslie leads!