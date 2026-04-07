Inside CBS Evening News Anchor Tony Dokoupil's Marriage To MS NOW's Katy Tur

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A love story reminiscent of "Romeo and Juliet," but without all the dead teens, MS Now's (formerly MSNBC) Katy Tur and CBS Evening News' Tony Dokoupil are a husband and wife who work for competing organizations. The two grew up in very different worlds, each with their own trauma. Tur's parents founded the Los Angeles News Service and rose to fame for their coverage of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots and the O.J. Simpson chase, stories they captured on video from their helicopter. And while Tur credits her parents for showing her what a journalist should be, off-camera, her father could be abusive.

Meanwhile, Dokoupil was raised on the other side of the country, growing up in Florida, where his mother was a teacher and his father smuggled drugs. And while they both grew up in homes that sound more like prestige TV shows than reality, Tur and Dokoupil each ended up making their livings sitting behind desks and talking into cameras.

Their separate journeys would lead them both to the same network where, in a year that they would both become famous, they would also meet and fall in love. But since the early days of 2026, as Dokoupil became the face of the new CBS News under Bari Weiss, the couple has become the focus of attention for some, including Tur's ex, former ESPN and MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann, who messaged Tur on X to complain about her husband's January 2026 interview with Donald Trump, saying, "Honestly, @KatyTurNBC – your husband is drowning. Get him the eff out of there." Through the ups and downs, both before and after Dokoupil's promotion, they have been there to support one another.