Inside CBS Evening News Anchor Tony Dokoupil's Marriage To MS NOW's Katy Tur
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A love story reminiscent of "Romeo and Juliet," but without all the dead teens, MS Now's (formerly MSNBC) Katy Tur and CBS Evening News' Tony Dokoupil are a husband and wife who work for competing organizations. The two grew up in very different worlds, each with their own trauma. Tur's parents founded the Los Angeles News Service and rose to fame for their coverage of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots and the O.J. Simpson chase, stories they captured on video from their helicopter. And while Tur credits her parents for showing her what a journalist should be, off-camera, her father could be abusive.
Meanwhile, Dokoupil was raised on the other side of the country, growing up in Florida, where his mother was a teacher and his father smuggled drugs. And while they both grew up in homes that sound more like prestige TV shows than reality, Tur and Dokoupil each ended up making their livings sitting behind desks and talking into cameras.
Their separate journeys would lead them both to the same network where, in a year that they would both become famous, they would also meet and fall in love. But since the early days of 2026, as Dokoupil became the face of the new CBS News under Bari Weiss, the couple has become the focus of attention for some, including Tur's ex, former ESPN and MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann, who messaged Tur on X to complain about her husband's January 2026 interview with Donald Trump, saying, "Honestly, @KatyTurNBC – your husband is drowning. Get him the eff out of there." Through the ups and downs, both before and after Dokoupil's promotion, they have been there to support one another.
2016 was a major year for Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil
Katy Tur started her news career as an editorial assistant at Los Angeles' KTLA before moving to New York, where she ended up working at a few different networks, including the Weather Channel. During this time, she met and dated MSNBC's star anchor, Keith Olbermann, famous for his combative personality and his "Worst Person in the World" segment. The two separated in 2009, the same year Tur was hired by NBC's first and biggest station, WNBC. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Tur was given the assignment to cover Donald Trump, and she quickly became one of his main targets during his rallies, calling her "Little Katy." Things got so bad that at one rally, according to NPR, Tur had to be escorted out by the Secret Service for her own safety.
Tony Dokoupil's career was taking off at the same time. He got his start in 2007 as a writer for Newsweek. By 2013, he had moved over to NBC News, and, in 2015, his book that chronicled growing up with his marijuana-smuggling father, "The Last Pirate," was released. It was at MSNBC where Tur and Dokoupil met and started dating. In an interview with Esquire, Dokoupil would credit Tur with the idea that helped him reach new heights in his career. It was Tur who told Dokoupil to pitch himself as MSNBC's on-the-scene reporter at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge standoff that saw a group of militia members facing off against the authorities. While there, Dokoupil interviewed Robert LaVoy Finicum, and the segment spread across the internet, making Dokoupil a recognizable face. In the summer of 2016, Dokoupil left MSNBC for CBS. In 2017, Tur was given her own show at MSNBC.
Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil got married in 2017
At the start of 2017, thanks to her work on the campaign trail during the election, Katy Tur was rewarded with her very own show on MSNBC. In October, Tur took time off her show to head off to Utah with Tony Dokoupil to get married. Being two people who had led unconventional lives, the couple decided to keep that style going and had an unconventional wedding. Almost no one knew the two reporters were going to tie the knot, but a friend did let Page Six in on the scoop, telling the paper that the duo made things official during a sunset ceremony in the desert, saying, "Katy said it would be 'just us and the earth.'"
I'm back tomorrow after a nice weekend without my phone. Did I miss anything? pic.twitter.com/lt7xlftcQM
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) October 30, 2017
And while heading to the Utah desert to elope isn't how most people go about things, it is something of a Tur family tradition; the daytime news host revealed in her book, "Unbelievable," that not only did her parents elope, but so did both her paternal and maternal grandparents. In May 2019, Dokoupil became one of the anchors on "CBS This Morning," hosting alongside Gayle King and Anthony Mason. Just a month earlier, he and Tur had welcomed their first child, a son they named Theodore. In 2021, Theodore got a little sister, Eloise.
Katy Tur has supported Tony Dokoupil's bumpy road as lead anchor
While Katy Tur is one of the more recognizable faces of the left-leaning MS Now, Tony Dokoupil became the lead anchor of "CBS Evening News" during a tumultuous period. Owned by Paramount, which merged with Skydance in 2025, CBS fired a number of famous faces amid major changes due in part to the combining of the companies. The news organization also found itself dealing with claims that it was pandering to the Trump administration. Seemingly confirming those beliefs, producer Mary Walsh, who left CBS News after 46 years, wrote in her goodbye letter to her colleagues, "We've been told to aim our reporting at a particular part of the political spectrum" (via the Guardian). The rumors only grew after Anderson Cooper left "60 Minutes" shortly after editor-in-chief Bari Weiss interfered with two stories the prestigious news program had done on Donald Trump.
Now the lead anchor of a network that was once home to Edward R. Murrow, Dokoupil has been learning on the job — and making some mistakes along the way. On his first day at work, Dokoupil seemingly flubbed a transition when he launched into a segment about Governor Tim Walz when his producers expected him to discuss a story about Senator Mark Kelly. Then, on his second day, he cried on air. But Tur has been there to support her husband along the way, even taking time during her own show to congratulate him. She has also posted clips of his interviews on her Instagram, commenting, "I love this man," on a CBS post showcasing the moment Dokoupil cried. Perhaps, like Romeo, Tur sees her romance with Dokoupil as "a sea nourished with lovers' tears."