The Messy Rumors About Vince Vaughn & Jennifer Aniston That Resulted In A Legal Battle

For a brief spell in the mid-2000s, "Friends" icon Jennifer Aniston was romantically linked to fellow Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn. The two started seeing each other in 2005, striking up a summer romance while acting opposite one another in the 2006 romcom "The Break-Up." Coincidentally, Aniston and Vaughn would themselves break up the same year the movie was released. By all accounts, the split was amicable, and came as a result of the pair simply outgrowing what had been a healing experience for Aniston, in particular, following her then-recent divorce from Brad Pitt. However, messy tabloid rumors insisted that something else was afoot — and it got so out of hand that Vaughn actually ended up taking legal action.

In October 2006, The Sun, The Daily Mirror, and Page Six all ran stories claiming that Vaughn had shared an intimate moment with an unnamed woman during a charity event in London, citing photo evidence of the alleged encounter. These tabloid reports further claimed that Vaughn and Aniston had broken up mere days before the photo was taken, and strongly implied that Vaughn had been unfaithful in their relationship. In response, Vaughn sued all three publications.

As reported by the BBC at the time, Vaughn asserted that the photograph in question had been deliberately misconstrued, and categorically denied that he had ever cheated on Aniston. He also pushed back on the tabloids' claims that he and Aniston had broken up at that point, stating that they were still together as of October 2006. Unfortunately, no information regarding the outcome of Vaughn's legal cases is readily available online. However, we should note that Aniston herself has never publicly accused Vaughn of cheating and has only had positive things to say about him in the aftermath of their relationship.