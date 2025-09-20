Jennifer Aniston Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

In early 2005, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt announced their separation. A few months before that, the final episode of "Friends" aired. Needless to say, Aniston's world went through a serious shakeup. On the final episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the beloved sitcom star reflected on how her life changed after she closed the book on the "Friends" chapter. "I got a divorce and went into therapy," she quipped. "Oh, and then I did a movie called 'The Break-Up.' I just kind of leaned into the end."

Although she kept it light in the aforementioned daytime talk show interview, the truth is that Aniston is a big proponent of therapy and what it can offer. As she told Vanity Fair in 2005, "I think it's an incredible tool in educating the self on the self. I feel very strong. I'm really proud of how I've conducted myself."

At that time, "The Break-Up" star may have been talking about her divorce from Pitt, but in her 2022 interview with Allure, she shared that some of her emotional scars were established long before she met her ex. Aniston has admitted that watching her parents divorce affected her relationships all her life. "I have had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn't healed from the time I was a little kid," she confessed. "I've realized you will always be working on stuff," she added. I am a constant work in progress. Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?"