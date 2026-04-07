Former Sitcom Stars Who Look Very Different Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sitcoms are a distinctive genre in television. Each episode features a new story that wraps itself up quite nicely within a certain amount of time. They also retain a core ensemble cast that doesn't just stand out comedically, but physically as well, especially the ones that find instant or global success. From specific outfits to memorable hairstyles, some of the best sitcom characters ever created are so unique that the idea of ever replicating them, and their respective actors, seems nearly impossible.
Some of these actors identify their signature looks early and stick to them, especially if they hit the scene in adulthood. Others, particularly those who grow up in front of the camera, transform at such a rapid pace that, after a certain point, it can become difficult to reconcile the person portraying a fan-favorite character with the adult who stands in their place. These celebrities who gained fame in the past on popular sitcoms may stick out to some, but today are hardly recognizable to the masses.
Raven-Symoné
Raven-Symoné is a former child actor whose career took off in the late 1980s, when she portrayed Olivia Kendall on "The Cosby Show." By the time she became the star of Disney's "That's So Raven," she was already pretty well-known. Growing up in the public eye, Raven-Symoné became no stranger to public pressure. In 2024, she revealed on her joint podcast, "Tea Time with Raven & Miranda," that she got two breast reductions and liposuction before she was 18.
Nowadays, one of the actor's most distinctive traits is her hair, which she has changed dozens of times since reaching adulthood. Raven-Symoné's Instagram has all her hair transformations documented, with each one a good look on the entertainer. Short, long, shaved, purple, pink, peach, blonde, brown, rainbow, you name it; there's a high chance she's done it and-slash-or will do it in the future.
Raven-Symoné's stunning transformation also includes a significant weight loss journey, which she has opened up about several times. In 2021, the former child star disclosed that she had lost 30 pounds in just 3 months on "Good Morning America" with a low-carb approach and intermittent fasting. "The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging," she recalled. This number increased to 40 pounds by 2022, which Raven-Symoné confirmed on an episode of "The View."
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter, another child actor, made her TV debut on an episode of the short-lived sitcom "Listen Up." It wasn't until 2009 that Winter's career saw a massive breakthrough, however, when she was cast as Alex Dunphy on "Modern Family." Winter has undergone a stunning transformation for someone who has grown up in the limelight, especially considering her infamous behind-the-scenes family drama.
Like Raven-Symoné, Winter got a breast reduction as a minor. Winter went under the knife in 2015, when she was 17 years old, to reduce her size from 32F to 32D; according to Honeylove, the average breast size in the United States, for reference, is 40C. "It started to hurt so bad that I couldn't take the pain," Winter told Glamour shortly after the surgery. "I got it for myself. I can't even really put it into words about how amazing it feels to really feel right."
Although her facial features look more exaggerated today, Winter has denied all other rumors of plastic surgery that have popped up over the years. In 2019, for instance, Winter clapped back in a now-deleted Instagram post after someone alleged she had gotten "Two breast reductions, that's obvious, cheek bone and chin shaving and lip fillers," (via People). "You're [wrong] about all of it by the way. One breast reduction and I lost weight but you do you boo," Winter responded.
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen portrayed Michelle Tanner on the sitcom "Full House," a role they shared since they were just 9 months old. Although they both displayed natural talent, the Olsens retired from acting in 2012 to focus on fashion design; they launched a luxury fashion label, The Row, in 2005. "Now it's important and liberating to be on the other side of the lens. I don't like to be the centre of attention anymore," Ashley explained to Elle U.K (via The Hollywood Reporter).
The Olsens have come a long way since their acting days, and while their appearances today are still somewhat recognizable, they hardly resemble the little blonde cherubs society largely remembers them as. Nowadays, the twins are almost always photographed in minimalist luxury pieces, which they tend to pair with long hair and dark makeup. "We like Yohji Yamamoto and Karl Lagerfeld ... then old Coco Chanel as well," Ashley told Interview Magazine back in 2011.
As far as plastic surgery and non-invasive procedures go, the Olsens have never confirmed or denied getting any work done. That hasn't stopped people from speculating, however. In 2025, plastic surgeon Dr. Raja Mohan told Glam, "[Their] changes most consistent with cosmetic surgery include rhinoplasty, as their nasal bridges appear narrower and the tips more defined compared to earlier years." Dr. Mohan also hypothesized that fillers and-slash-or Botox were at play.
Jaleel White
Jaleel White starred in several 1980s sitcoms before he got his big break as Steve Urkel on "Family Matters." As someone recognized by their character's legacy more than themselves off-camera, White has long discussed the highs and lows of childhood stardom. In 2024, for instance, White released his memoir, "Growing Up Urkel," and revealed, as reported by Page Six, that he was forced to ditch Urkel's iconic suspenders and high jeans by the time Season 8 came around because of how much he had physically grown.
White has evolved tremendously since his "Family Matters" days, and now hardly resembles the character that made him famous. In 2023, The Sun published photos of White out and about in New York City. Now grown up, White has ditched the large glasses and bright '80s fashion, replacing them with a mature style, well-kept facial hair, and a muscular build.
Although White may not look like Urkel anymore, he sure enjoys taking a trip down memory lane. White's Instagram touches on his current and upcoming projects, often acknowledging Urkel's cultural impact. In March 2026, as one example, White joined social media's "What Were You Like in the '90s" trend and created an Instagram video with some of Urkel's best moments.
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes was Nickelodeon's pride and joy in the late 1990s and early 2000s, although "All That" and "The Amanda Show" are technically sketch comedies. As far as sitcoms go, the actress starred in "What I Like About You" and an episode of "Family Guy" before the heartbreaking events that led to Bynes' downfall from fame. After starring in the 2010 rom-com movie "Easy A," she announced her retirement from acting. From there, Bynes got in a lot of legal trouble, all while donning different wigs and heavy black sunglasses.
Since Bynes' first psychiatric hold in 2013 and subsequent conservatorship, her appearance has done a complete 180, leaving her truly unrecognizable from her Nickelodeon days. Bynes semi-regularly maintains an Instagram account, in which she frequently sports thick eyebrows, long nails, and dramatic makeup. The former child actor also has a black heart tattooed on her face, which she first debuted in 2019.
On top of these obvious changes, Bynes is another former sitcom star whose appearance has changed due to weight fluctuation. In 2024, Bynes revealed on Instagram that she gained 20 pounds due to depression. A year later, in late 2025, Bynes posted an Instagram Story (via People) and announced that she had lost it all. "I usually don't like paparazzi pictures [because] I was 180lbs but now I've lost 28lbs on Ozempic," Bynes wrote. "I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!"
Courteney Cox
Like Jaleel White, Courteney Cox appeared on sitcoms like "Family Ties" before she became a household sensation in 1994, when she was cast as Monica Gellar in "Friends." The 1990s delivered some serious fashion moments, which Cox, as well as the rest of the 'Friends" cast, capitalized on. Although Cox was given some questionable haircuts, her natural face and bright blue eyes stood out from the crowd.
While Cox is still a prominent force in the industry, the general consensus is that nowadays, she hardly looks like the iconic "Friends" character she once portrayed. Cox has yet to admit to actually going under the knife to achieve her new look, but has mentioned getting fillers and Botox several times over the years. Cox once told People, "I would say it's a common thing you go through as you age, especially in Hollywood. [I tried] to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance."
To Cox's credit, she's agreed that her career was never the same after getting plastic surgery. In 2017, Cox told NewBeauty that she had dissolved her fillers and regrets getting work done on her face. Cox reiterated this in 2023 on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast. "You don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself," she explained (via Today).
Patricia Richardson
Patricia Richardson is best known for portraying Jill Taylor on "Home Improvement," although she's also guest-starred on other sitcoms with Tim Allen, like "Last Man Standing" and "Shifting Gears." Richardson has discussed the impact of sitcom work over the years and the gender expectations she's faced throughout her career. In 2024, for example, Richardson claimed to the LA Times that "Home Improvement" ended when ABC refused to pay her the same as Allen.
Today, Richardson is a '90s sitcom mother who has become unrecognizable. If there's one thing starkly different about Richardson since her stint as Jill Taylor, it's her hair color, which was then a dark brown. In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Richardson debuted her natural gray hair on Instagram. "Just don't want to cut it! So.... new covid fashion raccoon hair?" she captioned. Since then, Richardson's beautiful, long locks have become fully and brightly white, a transition that she rocks with incredible ease.
Lark Voorhies
Lark Voorhies is best known for portraying Lisa Turtle on "Save by the Bell" and its related shows, a role she initially earned in 1988 at the age of 14. After some time living in relative obscurity, Voorhies returned to the spotlight in 2012. Her appearance on Yahoo's "The Yo Show" shocked netizens: Voorhies sported heavy makeup, dark red hair, and facial features (such as her nose) that looked worked on. Although the original video seems to be no longer available, Voorhies' speech patterns also became a cause for concern.
Similar to Amanda Bynes, Voorhies's drastic transformation largely seems to stem from mental and physical health challenges. Around the time of Voohies' "The Yo Show" interview, her mother publicly alleged that she had bipolar disorder. Voorhies vehemently denied this in the press, although she later confirmed a schizoaffective diagnosis in 2020. Rumors previously circulated in 2015 that Voorhies had lupus, although this was later debunked.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron, another Disney child actor, rose to prominence for portraying the set of titular twins on the 2010s sitcom "Liv and Maddie." Although her consistently gorgeous face perpetuates otherwise, Cameron has experienced some heartbreaking moments. Cameron developed an eating disorder at a young age, in part from growing up in the spotlight and the intense pressures of fame. "I was not eating for days sometimes. I've worked really hard to maintain health and a normality," Cameron told StyleCaster in 2018.
The difference in Cameron's appearance primarily comes from her stark shift in style. Cameron's girl-next-door style is long behind her, with the star now consistently sporting a dark and sultry look. Dark hair, dark lips, dark outfits — nowadays, Cameron looks like she could portray a great mystical being. "When I dyed my hair it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," Cameron told E! News in 2022.
Cameron has faced plastic surgery rumors for years, although she has yet to address the buzzing speculation. The consensus seems to be that if Cameron has gotten any work done, it's in the name of a nose job, fillers, and-slash-or a brow lift. "When I look at her brow and her upper eyelid area, there's a little bit more platform show on the upper lid. I see obviously much more fullness in her lips," one plastic surgeon, Dr. Charles S. Lee, hypothesized (via The Glow Memo).
Tiffani Thiessen
Tiffani Thiessen is another "Saved By the Bell" cast member, in which she portrayed Lisa Turtle's classmate, Kelly Kapowski. Like Courteney Cox, Thiessen definitely served her fair share of looks in the '90s with loud patterns, long hair, big bangs, and similarly bright-blue eyes. Although some child stars have faced intense struggles due to the pressure of fame, Thiessen's personal life remained relatively normal. "I credit my parents a lot ... my parents keep me grounded still to this day ...," Thiessen told Scott King in 2022.
While Thiessen's appearance has changed a lot since her initial "Saved By the Bell" debut, her transformation is a relatively simple one due to age. These days, Thiessen's hair is darker, and her skin features more prominent lines. For all intents and purposes, however, Thiessen almost seems to be aging backward. One video that Thiessen posted on Instagram in February 2026 serves as a prime example: She sports a more mature appearance, but looks nowhere near the average person born in 1974 today.
Instead of relying on plastic surgery or other cosmetic enhancements to maintain her youthful appearance, Thiessen is a fierce advocate of the classic diet, exercise, and overall wellness mindset. In 2025, she partnered with StarKist to share easy-to-make healthy protein recipes. Thiessen told Woman's World, "I slay some days better than others. I definitely go back and actually laugh at the fact that I thought my hustle was so hard in my teens and 20s."
Eliza Coupe
Eliza Coupe has starred in many sitcoms over the years, although she's arguably best known for playing Dr. Denise Mahoney in "Scrubs" and Jane Kerkovich-Williams in "Happy Endings." For those who have wondered what happened to Coupe after "Happy Endings" ended in 2013, her ask-me-anything session in r/AMA on Reddit from 2014 provides some good insight. On joining "Scrubs," for instance, Coupe wrote, "It was intimidating because these people had been together for a million years and then I'm just bebopping on set like I know what I'm doing." Coupe also answered a question about fitness with, "I was a fat teenager."
While Coupe's physical appearance had slowly changed over time, it wasn't until 2025 that people truly began to voice their concern for her. Coupe attended the premiere of Netflix's "The Residence" with a drastic new appearance: sunken skin, dark eye makeup, and short, choppy hair, which created a stark, unrecognizable contrast. Scores of Internet users voiced their shock and surprise at Coupe's appearance, while Daily Mail published a piece highlighting her previous comments about disordered eating.
Shortly after this red carpet event and its unintentional media storm, Coupe fired back with a pointed response on Instagram. "My response to all the bad press and wildly altered photos of me floating around the internet. You are all so consistently ridiculous. Thank you for making me laugh," Coupe wrote alongside a clip of her from the sitcom "Future Man." For extra oomph, she made sure to tag the Daily Mail.
Chris Pratt
Before Chris Pratt became Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was known for portraying Andy Dwyer on "Parks and Recreation" through the mid-2010s. Throughout the series, Pratt consistently stole scenes with his slapstick humor, memorable one-liners, and his character's dumb-puppy meets teddy-bear persona. In 2025, Pratt mentioned on the "Club Random" podcast that while he was at his largest when portraying Dwyer, he was also at his funniest. "I was, like, eating four burgers at mealtime," Pratt said (via Entertainment Weekly).
Since his time on "Parks and Recreation," Pratt has turned his life around physically, mentally, and romantically (he married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019). In 2022, Pratt told Men's Health that he lost 60 pounds in six months in preparation for his MCU debut. "Three or four hours a day of just consistent, a**-kicking hard work," he summarized the jaw-dropping results.
Pratt has been a subject of plastic surgery rumors in recent years, although he's never confirmed going under the knife or any other instances of cosmetic enhancements. Some allege that Pratt has received a nose job, while others, like Istanbul Visa, think that the actor has a hair transplant to thank. The closest we've gotten to any sort of answer was back in 2017, when Pratt wrote on Instagram, "Just because I am a male doesn't mean I'm impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts."