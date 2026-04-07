Former Sitcom Stars Who Look Very Different Now

Raven-Symoné is a former child actor whose career took off in the late 1980s, when she portrayed Olivia Kendall on "The Cosby Show." By the time she became the star of Disney's "That's So Raven," she was already pretty well-known. Growing up in the public eye, Raven-Symoné became no stranger to public pressure. In 2024, she revealed on her joint podcast, "Tea Time with Raven & Miranda," that she got two breast reductions and liposuction before she was 18.

Nowadays, one of the actor's most distinctive traits is her hair, which she has changed dozens of times since reaching adulthood. Raven-Symoné's Instagram has all her hair transformations documented, with each one a good look on the entertainer. Short, long, shaved, purple, pink, peach, blonde, brown, rainbow, you name it; there's a high chance she's done it and-slash-or will do it in the future.

Raven-Symoné's stunning transformation also includes a significant weight loss journey, which she has opened up about several times. In 2021, the former child star disclosed that she had lost 30 pounds in just 3 months on "Good Morning America" with a low-carb approach and intermittent fasting. "The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging," she recalled. This number increased to 40 pounds by 2022, which Raven-Symoné confirmed on an episode of "The View."