Heartbreaking Events That Led To Amanda Bynes' Downfall From Fame

Once upon a time, Amanda Bynes was a highly celebrated actor and comedian at the top of her game. From an extremely young age, Bynes proved she had natural star power with her quick thinking, hilarious facial expressions, and bubbly personality. As a child actor, Bynes captivated an entire generation with her time on "All That!" and "The Amanda Show." As Bynes moved into full-length features, all the signs indicated that her acting career was nowhere near finished; she was someone with a strong fanbase who secured roles, appearances, and endorsements with vigor. At the time, it was hard to find someone who didn't like (or at least appreciate) what Bynes personally and professionally brought to the table.

Just when Bynes seemed to have it all, however, she crashed and burned hard. It's not unusual for child actors to change as they reach adulthood and beyond in the entertainment industry, but the drastic transformation of Amanda Bynes is just plain sad. From her change in appearance to the way she carries herself, Bynes has become a shell of the prolific Hollywood star she once was. The tragic details of Bynes' life have unfolded on such a public scale that, looking back, her downfall from fame was truly inevitable.