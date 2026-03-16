Heartbreaking Events That Led To Amanda Bynes' Downfall From Fame
Once upon a time, Amanda Bynes was a highly celebrated actor and comedian at the top of her game. From an extremely young age, Bynes proved she had natural star power with her quick thinking, hilarious facial expressions, and bubbly personality. As a child actor, Bynes captivated an entire generation with her time on "All That!" and "The Amanda Show." As Bynes moved into full-length features, all the signs indicated that her acting career was nowhere near finished; she was someone with a strong fanbase who secured roles, appearances, and endorsements with vigor. At the time, it was hard to find someone who didn't like (or at least appreciate) what Bynes personally and professionally brought to the table.
Just when Bynes seemed to have it all, however, she crashed and burned hard. It's not unusual for child actors to change as they reach adulthood and beyond in the entertainment industry, but the drastic transformation of Amanda Bynes is just plain sad. From her change in appearance to the way she carries herself, Bynes has become a shell of the prolific Hollywood star she once was. The tragic details of Bynes' life have unfolded on such a public scale that, looking back, her downfall from fame was truly inevitable.
Amanda Bynes grew tired of getting typecast
For Amanda Bynes, the calm before the storm started long before anyone recognized that there was a problem. As Bynes shifted from the television to movies, she found herself playing the same type of teenager: one who was confident, charming, and outspoken, albeit slightly dimwitted (Daphne Reynolds in "What a Girl Wants," Viola Hastings in "She's the Man," and Penny Pingleton in "Hairspray"). While Bynes nailed this type of character, she was desperate to break the unintentional mold. "I'd love to do something that would shock people, something that's against type," Bynes told Cosmopolitan in 2008. "I feel like people don't know yet what I can really do."
Around this time, Bynes wasn't the only child actor gaining a significant amount of traction; Disney star Lindsay Lohan was working just as feverishly, shooting to international stardom with roles like Anna Coleman in "Freaky Friday," Cady Heron in "Mean Girls," and Margaret "Maggie" Peyton in "Herbie: Fully Loaded." Unlike Bynes, Lohan started to secure more adult roles as the '00s came to a close, something that reportedly bothered Bynes. "Everybody had [Bynes] as a goody-goody," a source told The Hollywood Reporter. "Her frustration was, 'I could have played this role; I could have played that role. I'm not getting the Lindsay Lohan roles.'"
Amanda Bynes quit acting in 2010
In 2010, Amanda Bynes starred in "Easy A," a teen rom-com inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic novel "The Scarlet Letter." Bynes portrayed the movie's antagonist, Marianne Bryant, a hyperreligious high school student who appears to lack critical thinking skills. While Bynes sold the character well (and "Easy A" was an across-the-board success), she told Paper Magazine in November 2018 that she was horrified by the film — not impressed. "I literally couldn't stand my appearance in that movie, and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," Bynes reflected. "I saw it, and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again."
In June 2010, a couple of months before "Easy A" was released, Bynes announced that she was done acting. Bynes took to Twitter (via Forbes) and initially wrote, "Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem ... I don't love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first." The next month, Bynes walked this statement back and simply wrote (via CBS News), "I've unretired," although she's yet to star in another project since. Bynes told Paper Magazine that she planned to act again but that she "doesn't want to limit [herself]." While there are signs that Bynes might make a comeback in 2026, time will ultimately tell.
She was arrested for the first time in April 2012
After Amanda Bynes announced her acting hiatus, she lived a relatively low-key life, all things considered. This changed in April 2012, however, when Bynes was arrested for the first time. As reported by NBC Los Angeles, Bynes was driving around 3 a.m. local time when she crashed into a police car. Luckily, Bynes wasn't hurt, and the cars involved suffered minor damage. Nevertheless, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, booked, and processed with a $5,000 bail. Bynes' mugshot, in which she sported lilac-colored hair and a blank expression, immediately circulated online as people began to discuss her supposed fall from grace.
As most people would, Bynes denied the charges against her, although she did so in an extremely public manner. In June 2012, while her case was still pending, Bynes took a moment to beg for President Barack Obama's help. Bynes tried to contact Obama on Twitter (via NBC 6 South Florida) with the following large yet to-the-point request: "I don't drink. Please fire the cop that arrested me." Unsurprisingly, Obama did not respond. Variety said it best at the time: Obama had other pressing matters to attend to. Bynes ultimately pleaded no contest in February 2014 and was sentenced to three years' probation.
She was involved in several more car accidents in 2012
No one knew it at the time, but Amanda Bynes' first arrest in April 2012 was the big catalyst for her fast-track downfall from fame. Throughout the rest of 2012, Bynes found herself in more and more trouble every time she got behind the wheel. In early September, she was charged with two hit-and-runs after allegedly leaving the scene of separate car accidents. According to CBS News, one occurred shortly after her DUI arrest in April, while the other occurred in August.
Days after that story broke, it was reported that Bynes' car was impounded; she was pulled over by police near Bob Hope Airport in California, where they discovered she had a suspended license. In this case, Bynes was not physically arrested and was free to go with another added charge (although no car). She pleaded not guilty to the hit-and-run charges in late September, which were eventually dismissed with an agreed settlement.
These initial legal troubles prompted a feud with Lindsay Lohan
Although Amanda Bynes expressed a level of jealousy towards Lindsay Lohan's success in the late 2000s, they remained relatively cordial until Bynes' legal problems made headlines. After Bynes' hit-and-run charges were announced in September 2012, Lohan hopped on Twitter and wrote (via E! News), "Why did I get put in jail and a Nickelodeon star has had NO punishment(s) so far?" Like Bynes, tragic details of Lohan's life include years of legal woes. In this particular instance, Lohan was referring to being given a 90-day jail sentence in May 2010; she was convicted of violating her probation from two 2007 DUI arrests.
Naturally, Bynes had something to say about Lohan's question. Originally, Bynes simply told People that she was doing well and wasn't a drinker. Unfortunately for Lohan, she then gave Bynes plenty of ammunition with her own September 2012 incident days later. On the 19th, Lohan was arrested for the most ironic thing possible: an alleged hit-and-run. According to TMZ, Bynes reportedly told people that the arrest was "what she gets" for what Lohan said on Twitter and that she was "not cool."
Amanda Bynes was arrested for reckless endangerment in 2013
Out of all Amanda Bynes' run-ins with the law, her most memorable encounter is perhaps her May 2013 arrest. At the time, she rented a high-rise apartment in Manhattan, so Bynes was in New York City when she was reportedly caught using illegal substances in her building's lobby. According to CNN, who spoke to a representative of the New York Police Department, Bynes allegedly threw a bong and other marijuana paraphernalia out her 36th-floor window when police arrived. The NYPD immediately arrested her for reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana, and tampering with evidence.
Bynes publicly appeared in court the next day for her arraignment; CBS News and other outlets uploaded videos of the event to YouTube. Bynes, who donned an unbrushed, blonde wig, stood silently as her lawyer denied the charges on her behalf. The judge released her without bail because, in what sounds like a good bit of shade, "I believe you're going to return back." These charges were eventually dismissed in June 2014 after Bynes agreed to the court's conditions: no trouble for six months and twice-a-week counseling. She was evicted from the NYC apartment, however.
She was involuntarily committed after starting a fire
Things finally hit a peak for Amanda Bynes in July 2013, when she was placed on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold in Thousand Oaks, California. Known as a Baker Act in states like Florida, this law allows police officers to detain someone for 72 hours if their mental health presents a danger to themselves or someone around them. As reported by ABC News, who spoke to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Bynes allegedly started a fire in a stranger's driveway. ABC News obtained the 911 call from the event, in which the caller reported a cloth on fire five feet from their home. One witness told the LA Times and other reporters that Bynes attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended.
Although Bynes' mental health hold expired after three days, she remained in psychiatric care for several months. It wasn't until December 2013 that Bynes was officially released from a facility and into her parents' care. Days before the fire incident, she presented herself in front of a New York judge for her May 2013 charges. Bynes joined the list of celebrities attending court in inappropriate outfits with this appearance, although her donned attire was also sort of iconic; she showed up with a long blue wig, big sunglasses, and a somewhat-matching black-and-blue tank top.
She posted unintelligible rants on Twitter throughout 2013
No matter which way you slice it, 2013 was just not a good year for Amanda Bynes. Whenever she wasn't dealing with the law or addressing mental health concerns, people could catch Bynes saying whatever popped into her mind on Twitter, often with no rhyme, reason, or logic. Before Bynes allegedly started the fire that landed her in long-term psychiatric care, she went on some pretty intense online rampages. Despite her 2012 plea for President Barack Obama's help, for instance, she blasted him and First Lady Michelle Obama as "ugly" (via BET). Other celebrities that Bynes called "ugly" in similar rants included Rihanna, Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, Drake, and even RuPaul.
FWIW, Bynes eventually apologized for insulting everyone in 2020. "I was feeling so ugly at the time, and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out," she said on Instagram (via People). Nonetheless, these "ugly" tweets were just the tip of the iceberg of out-of-pocket stuff Bynes said online. US Weekly provided an easy-to-read compilation of some of her 2013 tweets, ranging from interestingly quirky to full-on incomprehensible. "I was born with a webbing in between my eyes. That was a birth defect that I had surgically removed!" is one classic example. Other tweets that circled back around to becoming memes include "I want Drake to murder my v***na," and "I could never marry a German because I'm Jewish."
Amanda Bynes publicly accused her father of abuse
Before Amanda Bynes' mental health began to decline, she seemed to share good relationships with her father, Rick Bynes, and her mother, Lynn Organ (also referred to as Lynn Bynes). In 2006, for example, Bynes said she was "grateful" for her parents and wanted to "be with them forever" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (long before Ellen DeGeneres experienced her own downfall from fame). These opinions appeared to change drastically when Lynn was granted conservatorship over Bynes' affairs in August 2013, weeks after the fire and psychiatric hold.
In October 2014, Bynes shocked everyone when she hopped onto Twitter and publicly accused her father of physical and sexual abuse. Bynes made a lot of accusations that revolved around Rick's supposed suggestive behavior and Lynn's lack of response to the matter. Within 24 hours, Bynes recanted her statements and wrote (via People), "My dad never did any of those things. The microchip in my brain made me say those things, but he's the one that ordered them to microchip me."
She got kicked out of fashion school for poor behavior
After Amanda Bynes was released from her psychiatric hold in December 2013, she enrolled as a student at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), a private college that later closed down in 2025. Bynes officially started taking classes and working towards a degree in early 2014, although her time there was cut short due to alleged erratic behavior. In October 2014, TMZ reported that Bynes was expelled the month prior and spoke to several FIDM students. The students alleged that she routinely skipped classes, came to class while under the influence, and tried to cheat.
Shortly after TMZ's article went live, Bynes announced that she planned to transfer to "NYU or Columbia" and study psychology (via CBS News). This proposed change never materialized, however. In October 2015, E! News reported that Bynes had re-enrolled at FIDM, although there was no mention of how she was able to do so if she was supposedly expelled. Nevertheless, Bynes persevered and graduated with her associate's in merchandise product development in 2019. She shared a photo of herself with a friend to mark the joyous achievement on Twitter.
Amanda Bynes shocked everyone with a pregnancy announcement
Amanda Bynes has kept her love life pretty quiet over the years, so when she announced her engagement to Paul Michael in February 2020, people were pretty surprised. The couple reportedly met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in late 2019. Once they announced their engagement, things progressed at a rapid pace; they broke up, got back together, and announced a pregnancy in less than 30 days. In now-deleted Instagram posts (reported by US Weekly), Bynes and Michael shared a photo of themselves, as well as an undated sonogram. "Amanda is just barely pregnant, and she is very happy," a source told the outlet.
Although Bynes was spotted at an OBGYN's office, her supposed pregnancy began to cause public confusion. She and Michael refused to provide any more information, while Bynes' mother was reportedly "furious" (via US Weekly) at the announcement, since Bynes was still deep into her conservatorship and not considered stable. In May 2020, Bynes' attorney finally told Fox News that she was not pregnant, although also not an alcoholic or drug addict, contradicting the earlier AA reports (and Bynes' own admissions). It remains unclear if Bynes was ever pregnant in the first place. Their relationship eventually soured for good in July 2022, with tragic details about Bynes and Michael's relationship including some serious post-breakup allegations.
She was placed on two more psychiatric holds in 2023
After Amanda Bynes' pregnancy debacle, she didn't display any erratic behavior for a while. In fact, her conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after she proved that her mental health had improved. She continued to post online but didn't appear to be in any significant distress. These quieter years lasted until March 2023, when the Los Angeles Police Department placed her on another 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. That month, it was reported that Bynes was discovered walking around outside with no clothes on. She allegedly said that she was coming down from psychosis and called 911 when confronted.
Three months later, in June, Bynes was placed on her third psychiatric hold. According to TMZ's sources, she reportedly called 911 on someone in Los Angeles for an unspecified purpose. When the LAPD responded, something about Bynes' mannerisms was enough to trigger another inpatient stay. Then, several days later, it was reported that her 5150 hold was extended. After Bynes' release, she made headlines for a variety of reasons unrelated to her mental health for the next few years, including her Ozempic weight loss journey and short-lived podcast.