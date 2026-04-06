Watch Out, Barron! New Pics Of Kate Middleton's Son Prince George Put His Towering Height On Display
Barron Trump's height is always making headlines; rumors suggest that the notoriously towering first son is up to 6 feet, 9 inches tall. For those paying attention over the years, childhood pics always hinted that Barron would be tall. So, it might be wise for us to keep an eye on the heir to the throne across the pond. While Prince George may not have entered his teen years yet, he's already had quite the growth spurt. And it may render Barron's claim to fame as "tall child of a world leader" a bit less impressive.
On April 5, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales headed to St George's Chapel for the annual Easter service. The royal couple and their three children all dressed in their Easter Sunday best. Interestingly, though, it was George's stature that caught plenty of folks' attention. Despite the fact that Catherine sported a sculptural hat with a bit of height, it looked like George will be nearly as tall as his mom in no time, and he's still got some more years of growing to go.
Prince George is on track to be tall
Most men are finished growing in height around age 18. This means 20-year-old Barron Trump will probably be sticking to his now-famous size for life. Prince George, on the other hand, will celebrate his 13th birthday in a few months. That means he likely has quite a bit of growing left to do. According to Stanford Medicine, the average 12-year-old boy stands around 4-foot-5 to 5-foot-3. While we don't know exactly how tall George is, we can see how close he is getting in height to his 5-foot-9 mother while she's wearing heels. This could certainly indicate that he'll be on the taller side.
The royal family's Easter outing had folks on X talking all about George's height. "The fact that Prince George (not yet 13) is almost as tall as his mum in heels!" one X-user pointed out alongside a photo of the mother-son duo. While the photos may have surprised people, George is actually set up to be tall thanks to his parents. Prince Catherine is tall, as is Prince William, who stands at an impressive 6 feet, 3 inches tall. In fact, William has accidentally exposed Donald Trump's lies about his own height, since the president claims to also be 6-foot-3 but appears notably shorter than the prince. Could George and Barron Trump find themselves in the same boat in the future? It's entirely possible.