Watch Out, Barron! New Pics Of Kate Middleton's Son Prince George Put His Towering Height On Display

Most men are finished growing in height around age 18. This means 20-year-old Barron Trump will probably be sticking to his now-famous size for life. Prince George, on the other hand, will celebrate his 13th birthday in a few months. That means he likely has quite a bit of growing left to do. According to Stanford Medicine, the average 12-year-old boy stands around 4-foot-5 to 5-foot-3. While we don't know exactly how tall George is, we can see how close he is getting in height to his 5-foot-9 mother while she's wearing heels. This could certainly indicate that he'll be on the taller side.

The royal family's Easter outing had folks on X talking all about George's height. "The fact that Prince George (not yet 13) is almost as tall as his mum in heels!" one X-user pointed out alongside a photo of the mother-son duo. While the photos may have surprised people, George is actually set up to be tall thanks to his parents. Prince Catherine is tall, as is Prince William, who stands at an impressive 6 feet, 3 inches tall. In fact, William has accidentally exposed Donald Trump's lies about his own height, since the president claims to also be 6-foot-3 but appears notably shorter than the prince. Could George and Barron Trump find themselves in the same boat in the future? It's entirely possible.