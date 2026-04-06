Laura Ingraham Busts Out Dance Moves That Make Trump Look A DWTS Pro (Cringe Alert)

It turns out that Donald Trump doesn't have a lock on awkward dance moments. Now we have Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham doing the "Griddy." She shared a video on Instagram of her doing the trendy dance to "Right Foot Creep" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again. She's dancing with her daughter, and it is ... something. It's another awkward Ingraham moment that's gone viral, though in this case, it seems like very much an unforced error. It's not like the accidental live on-air gaffes that Ingraham has made; she didn't have to share this video. Then again, we do love to see a mother-daughter bonding moment — and yet, maybe this should have remained a private experience for the pair.

YIKES! What is Laura Ingraham doing? pic.twitter.com/8eZTb1TAxI — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) April 5, 2026

People online responded to the dancing video, and the general consensus was that it wasn't good. One person commented on Ingraham's post, "There's still time to delete this." Another wrote, "What an unfortunate day to have eyes."

And one Instagrammer summed up what so many of us were feeling after watching this video: "My son tried to explain the meaning of cringy to me, but then decidedly it was better to just show me an example."