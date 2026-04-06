Laura Ingraham Busts Out Dance Moves That Make Trump Look A DWTS Pro (Cringe Alert)
It turns out that Donald Trump doesn't have a lock on awkward dance moments. Now we have Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham doing the "Griddy." She shared a video on Instagram of her doing the trendy dance to "Right Foot Creep" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again. She's dancing with her daughter, and it is ... something. It's another awkward Ingraham moment that's gone viral, though in this case, it seems like very much an unforced error. It's not like the accidental live on-air gaffes that Ingraham has made; she didn't have to share this video. Then again, we do love to see a mother-daughter bonding moment — and yet, maybe this should have remained a private experience for the pair.
YIKES! What is Laura Ingraham doing? pic.twitter.com/8eZTb1TAxI
— Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) April 5, 2026
People online responded to the dancing video, and the general consensus was that it wasn't good. One person commented on Ingraham's post, "There's still time to delete this." Another wrote, "What an unfortunate day to have eyes."
And one Instagrammer summed up what so many of us were feeling after watching this video: "My son tried to explain the meaning of cringy to me, but then decidedly it was better to just show me an example."
Laura Ingraham got ridiculed across the internet for her dance video
A few people used the moment to bring up some of Laura Ingraham's past comments. In 2018, Ingraham said on her Fox News show that LeBron James should "shut up and dribble" instead of commenting on politics. One critic posted in response to Ingraham on Instagram, "Shut up and read the teleprompter."
The video got shared on X, which has led to additional critiques. "Unseeing the Laura Ingraham Cringe shuffle is a challenge," said one person. Some compared it to Elaine's terrible dancing on "Seinfeld." And one netizen noted how it could be a lesson for us all: "If you're older than 23 years old, you should not be posting videos online of yourself. I don't care if you are participating in some stupid social media trend. You are guaranteed to look like an idiot. This video is the perfect example."
The dance's origins go back to Allen Davis, and it gained traction when it was used by Louisiana State University football player Justin Jefferson to celebrate a touchdown in 2019. Jefferson went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, and he continued performing the dance move. The "Griddy" fully established itself in the zeitgeist, even showing up in the video game "Fortnite" in 2020.