Royal Insiders Paint Dismal Picture Of Sarah Ferguson's Life In The Shadows Post-Scandal
Former Prince Andrew's birthday arrest might have sent some royals scrambling to save face, but his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has seemingly done the exact opposite. Insiders told the Daily Mail that the former duchess appears more "disheveled" than ever as she stays with friends and close allies, trying her best to keep out of the public eye.
One insider revealed: "She really is low. She seems nervy." This further substantiates previous reports that she isn't handling Andrew's arrest well. This paranoia is also reinforced by reports that the former Duchess of York has started carrying around burner phones, with one insider sharing: "She has three phones and she goes cycling through them because she's afraid that she might be being tracked. She is convinced that a lot of people wish her harm." This fear of being harmed goes beyond simply being an ex to a disgraced royal, as details of Sarah's own relationship with Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed.
While sources have painted a very transient picture of Sarah's life in the shadows, it reportedly also involves very little self-care. One insider shared, "She hasn't been taking care of her roots or keeping up with her Botox," making the highly stressful situation all the more visible on her face. While the couple's connection to Epstein is only one of the major scandals that will haunt Andrew and Fergie, it's reportedly the only one that has managed to drive a major wedge between them.
Sarah Ferguson's A-list connections are keeping her royal disgrace under wraps
Sarah Ferguson might have gone on a lavish getaway amidst Andrew's mounting scandals, but even the dismal picture of her life in the shadows has some luxury.
Insiders told the Daily Mail that aside from her physical safety, her financial situation is also contributing to her stress. One shared: "She complains a lot about being broke ... Her friends have been joking that they wouldn't be surprised to find her selling her old handbags on Vinted." While you might not catch the former Duchess of York carrying around a Louis Vuitton bag anytime soon, that doesn't mean there won't be a glamorous flair to her fall from grace. Her society connections and vast connections to show business and media friends have helped keep her out of the public eye.
With connections to A-listers such as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Sir Elton John, and Demi Moore, there is a host of international celebrities who have formed close connections to Fergie. However, it's doubtful that you'll see any of these stars posting messages of support. "A lot of people, including well-known people, are quietly still very loyal to her," claimed one insider. "Not that anyone is boasting about it, at this point." Her whereabouts reveal the quiet luxury of her escape — between Dubai in February and hiding out in Austrian and Swiss castles in March, why come out of hiding?