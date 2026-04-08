Martha Stewart's Daughter Alexis Has Lived A Tragic Life

Before moving to the Turkey Hill farmstead, the Sewarts lived in an apartment in Manhattan. Andrew Stewart was working at the publishing house Harry N. Abrams, and when Alexis was 2, Martha started working as a stockbroker. Both jobs kept the couple busy; Alexis was often left in the apartment with her au pair, Nancy Beningo. Speaking with the New York Post, Beningo expressed sorrow for Alexis, saying, "She just didn't seem to be the happiest little person."

The Stewarts moved to Connecticut in 1971, when Alexis was 6. By her mother's own admission, Alexis did not have the best parents. Martha opened up to People, saying: "We were too involved in our professional lives and fixing up the house. We were always making the home into a mythological place. But it wasn't a home — we didn't spend enough time with Lexi." Alexis doesn't disagree with her mother's feelings, writing in her book, "Martha was not interested in being kid-friendly. And while her mom knew how to make an amazing meal, eating wasn't an easy task. According to Alexis (via Fox News), "I had no food ... There were ingredients but no prepared food of any kind."

Despite her parents being virtually absent from her life, Alexis excelled in school, telling Larry King, "I was very nerdy. I did all my homework." In the same interview, she explained that her mother wished she would rebel, saying, "My mother would encourage me. Please don't come home on time, she would say to me, but I was very nerdy. I was home on time." In her teens, Alexis attended the Putney School, which she described to King as "A very small, hippie, kind of funky boarding school." There, away from her parents, Alexis was happy. "I loved it," she said.