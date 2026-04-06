Donald Trump's Controversial Renovation Came Back To Bite Him At 2026 Egg Roll
Donald Trump returned to the White House and he wasted no time in making his mark. First, we had the massive increase of gold in the Oval Office; Trump loves gold. Then we got Trump's renovation of the Rose Garden, which involved ripping out the grass and making it look more like a patio at Mar-a-Lago, complete with yellow and white striped umbrellas at the tables. Taking out the grass certainly changed the vibe of the historic space. And apparently at least one person was missing it since the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll featured strips of artificial grass underneath the white benches that were placed in the Rose Garden to create the "Reading Nook" for the event.
It's not exactly clear why the fake grass was added for this specific event. Perhaps it was to liven up the space for the kids? There was another theory, though. "Just because he doesn't want to scratch up his concrete tiles," one critic posted on X. Whatever the reason, it was largely ridiculed online. One person posted in reply to an image of the Rose Garden on X, "pave paradise, put down some astroturf."
Of course, saying people really did not like it would be an understatement. "This is truly so ugly. I know the world's burning and there are countless larger concerns, but the Trump White House is so damn ugly," one person wrote. Someone else said, "The heat radiating up from that stone, it probably feels like a Walmart parking lot in August. No shade or awnings or umbrellas? Trump is a real a******."
The grass in the Rose Garden was removed at Donald Trump's request
Other people were just as baffled as to why they would've put down the fake grass in the Rose Garden the way they did, since it seemed to have little benefit to the people there. "If you're going to do that why don't you at least put it under their feet instead of the benches," one person wondered on X.
The Rose Garden lawn had been in place since John F. Kennedy was president. As for why it was torn out, it seems it's because Donald Trump didn't like that it could get muddy when it rained. In a November 2025 walkthrough of the White House for "The Ingraham Angle" on Fox News, Trump showed off the update to the Rose Garden to Laura Ingraham. "We do news conferences on this space," Trump said. "As you know, you were probably a victim to it, you stand in the grass, your high heels would be ruined. The women are walking out without ... I had to make it a hard surface." It doesn't sound like he thought about what to do for the Easter Egg Roll.
It wasn't just that it was paved over. There was also the addition of a gold sign that reads "The Rose Garden" on the West Colonnade of the White House. Perhaps Trump or someone in his administration thought that the renovated space looked so different that people might not know where they were.