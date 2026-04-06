Donald Trump's Controversial Renovation Came Back To Bite Him At 2026 Egg Roll

Donald Trump returned to the White House and he wasted no time in making his mark. First, we had the massive increase of gold in the Oval Office; Trump loves gold. Then we got Trump's renovation of the Rose Garden, which involved ripping out the grass and making it look more like a patio at Mar-a-Lago, complete with yellow and white striped umbrellas at the tables. Taking out the grass certainly changed the vibe of the historic space. And apparently at least one person was missing it since the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll featured strips of artificial grass underneath the white benches that were placed in the Rose Garden to create the "Reading Nook" for the event.

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It's not exactly clear why the fake grass was added for this specific event. Perhaps it was to liven up the space for the kids? There was another theory, though. "Just because he doesn't want to scratch up his concrete tiles," one critic posted on X. Whatever the reason, it was largely ridiculed online. One person posted in reply to an image of the Rose Garden on X, "pave paradise, put down some astroturf."

Of course, saying people really did not like it would be an understatement. "This is truly so ugly. I know the world's burning and there are countless larger concerns, but the Trump White House is so damn ugly," one person wrote. Someone else said, "The heat radiating up from that stone, it probably feels like a Walmart parking lot in August. No shade or awnings or umbrellas? Trump is a real a******."