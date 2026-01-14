Donald Trump's Tacky New White House Decor Has Insults Flying

We've all watched as the White House's longstanding aesthetic shifted over the past year. Plenty of people aren't exactly fans of the new look, and the Rose Garden's latest decor is only adding to the disgust. One X (formerly Twitter) user put it well, writing, "White Trash House." "It looks so unutterably trashy," said another. One even took a shot at the growing cognitive decline rumors about Trump, posting, a screenshot of a headline that reads, "Dementia-Friendly Signage: How Labels Can Make Home Life Easier." Someone else commented "There's no garden so the sign may as well say 'the last remaining rose bush.'"

One X user made a good point, writing, "I'm actually shocked that it doesn't say The Donald Trump Rose Garden. Missed opportunity for further self-aggrandizement." Considering Trump's reputation-damaging rebrand of the Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center, it actually wouldn't have been surprising if he changed the Rose Garden's name as well.

In general, people haven't been too happy about Trump's plethora of out-of-touch White House projects. So, while this latest decor update may seem like simple lettering, for many, it's also an indication that all these visual updates to the White House won't be over any time soon. The White House is veering further and further away from how it has always looked, and the Rose Garden has become a big part of it. As one X user put it, "It looks like it belongs in a Holiday Inn."