Donald Trump's Tacky New White House Decor Has Insults Flying
Plenty of us were hoping that we'd be leaving Donald Trump's pesky habit of making gaudy gold updates to the White House in 2025. Evidently, that was merely a pipe dream. It's clear based on before and after pics that Trump's Rose Garden has been his worst White House renovation yet. Believe it or not, though, he wasn't done. He's made yet another update to the Rose Garden, and unfortunately, it fits in perfectly with the space's tacky new aesthetic.
The Rose Garden has some new signage pic.twitter.com/gNSPkl0Gq0
— Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) January 13, 2026
The seemingly endless gold details decorating Trump's "Presidential Walk of Fame" already made for an exceedingly visually busy scene. Now, he has added gold text labeling the Rose Garden. Not only does this text make the Rose Garden look more like a storefront than an important space in the White House, but it makes the already over-the-top mess of gold accents even more overbearing. This new addition definitely fits in with what we've come to learn is Trump's taste in interior design. Yet, based on the reaction it's getting online, it's clear that there are plenty of netizens who don't share his penchant for ornate, gold embellishments.
The internet is buzzing about this latest decor disaster
We've all watched as the White House's longstanding aesthetic shifted over the past year. Plenty of people aren't exactly fans of the new look, and the Rose Garden's latest decor is only adding to the disgust. One X (formerly Twitter) user put it well, writing, "White Trash House." "It looks so unutterably trashy," said another. One even took a shot at the growing cognitive decline rumors about Trump, posting, a screenshot of a headline that reads, "Dementia-Friendly Signage: How Labels Can Make Home Life Easier." Someone else commented "There's no garden so the sign may as well say 'the last remaining rose bush.'"
One X user made a good point, writing, "I'm actually shocked that it doesn't say The Donald Trump Rose Garden. Missed opportunity for further self-aggrandizement." Considering Trump's reputation-damaging rebrand of the Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center, it actually wouldn't have been surprising if he changed the Rose Garden's name as well.
In general, people haven't been too happy about Trump's plethora of out-of-touch White House projects. So, while this latest decor update may seem like simple lettering, for many, it's also an indication that all these visual updates to the White House won't be over any time soon. The White House is veering further and further away from how it has always looked, and the Rose Garden has become a big part of it. As one X user put it, "It looks like it belongs in a Holiday Inn."