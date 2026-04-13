Unflattering Pete Hegseth Photo Sparked Shady Reactions (& We Know He'd Hate To See It)
Iran isn't the only war Pete Hegseth is dealing with in 2026. The secretary of defense has also been in a battle with photographers that keep capturing less-than-dignified pics of him during his press briefings. Sources for the Washington Post claimed that after "unflattering" photos of Hegseth made the rounds following a March 2 briefing, the Pentagon went as far as to bar certain photographers from being in the room during Hegseth's next two press conferences. And while that may have helped for a brief time, by the end of the month, social media users had centered in on a new uncomplimentary snapshot of the former Fox News host.
The image, showing Hegseth with his lips pursed, started making the rounds on X on March 24, and social media users looking to have a laugh at Hegseth's expense made sure it went viral. While some users took the opportunity to remind people of Hegseth's past concerning behavior, with comments like, "Drunk again at the White House today," others preferred to keep things light, comparing Hegseth's facial expression to a bearded dragon or suggesting, "It's not REALLY the photos, it's just that Pete is very unattractive." Another user believed that Hegseth was caught feeling good about himself, saying, "And he [100%] was striking a pose & thinking he nailed it." Bringing a darker edge to it all, some users even found photos of the inventor of fascism, Benito Mussolini, making the same exact expression.
Pete Hegseth is obsessed with looks, just like Donald Trump
Before Pete Hegseth's staff banned photographers from his press briefings because they didn't like the way the photos made him look, he was demanding that members of the U.S. military work on their own features. In September 2025, Hegseth called 800 generals to a single location to give them a breakdown of what he expected from them, and from everyone wearing a uniform. Hegseth discussed how he wants members of the military to look, clearly stating, "No more beardos," and, "Frankly, it's tiring to look out at combat formations or really any formation and see fat troops" (via ABC News). The strong focus on how people look is something Hegseth shares with his boss.
In the past, Donald Trump has focused on whether or not people would look good on TV, using the term "central casting" to describe a person's appearance on a number of occasions (per MS Now). During his first term, the Washington Post reported that insiders felt Trump decided against hiring John R. Bolton as secretary of state because of his mustache. One explained to the outlet, "You can come with somebody who is very much qualified for the job, but if they don't look the part, they're not going anywhere." In his second term, Trump took command of his cabinet's fashion choices, buying them shoes that don't fit because he likes how they look. And Trump's cringy comments about women's looks are well known. With optics being so important to Trump, bad pics of Hegseth making the rounds could hurt his standing with the president.