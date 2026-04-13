Unflattering Pete Hegseth Photo Sparked Shady Reactions (& We Know He'd Hate To See It)

Iran isn't the only war Pete Hegseth is dealing with in 2026. The secretary of defense has also been in a battle with photographers that keep capturing less-than-dignified pics of him during his press briefings. Sources for the Washington Post claimed that after "unflattering" photos of Hegseth made the rounds following a March 2 briefing, the Pentagon went as far as to bar certain photographers from being in the room during Hegseth's next two press conferences. And while that may have helped for a brief time, by the end of the month, social media users had centered in on a new uncomplimentary snapshot of the former Fox News host.

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The image, showing Hegseth with his lips pursed, started making the rounds on X on March 24, and social media users looking to have a laugh at Hegseth's expense made sure it went viral. While some users took the opportunity to remind people of Hegseth's past concerning behavior, with comments like, "Drunk again at the White House today," others preferred to keep things light, comparing Hegseth's facial expression to a bearded dragon or suggesting, "It's not REALLY the photos, it's just that Pete is very unattractive." Another user believed that Hegseth was caught feeling good about himself, saying, "And he [100%] was striking a pose & thinking he nailed it." Bringing a darker edge to it all, some users even found photos of the inventor of fascism, Benito Mussolini, making the same exact expression.