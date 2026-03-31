Trump's Cringiest Comments About The Women In His Orbit (So Far)

There's acknowledging your children are beautiful, and then there's the comments Donald Trump has made about his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, whom he had with his first wife, Ivana Trump. In 2004, Donald appeared on a radio show with veteran host Howard Stern, who described a 22-year-old Ivanka as "a piece of a**" (via CNN). Most fathers probably would have been repulsed at that statement, but not Donald. Instead, he agreed wholeheartedly with Stern's words. Of course, this isn't the only time Donald has commented on Ivanka's appearance in a way that seems a little odd for a father-daughter relationship.

When asked if Ivanka had undergone a breast augmentation during a different interview with Stern in 2006, Donald uttered the words: "Why, did she look a little more stacked?" (via Politico). The public, press, and even body language experts have weighed in on Donald and Ivanka Trump's relationship and the inappropriate nature in which this father talks about his daughter, but that hasn't stopped the president from making more crude remarks.

Donald Trump has made his feelings about Ivanka's beauty clear on several more occasions, such as on "The View" in 2006 when he said if he weren't her father, "perhaps I'd be dating her" (via YouTube). That's an icky comment to make about any much younger woman, but to make it about your own daughter is so far beyond the pale it almost makes the Earth change rotation. Considering what we know about Donald's long-term, close friendship with unsavory characters who also have a penchant for much younger women, these comments might not be so surprising — but that doesn't stop them from being both incredibly gross and cringeworthy to make in the first place.