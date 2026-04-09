The Transformation Of Alix Earle's Face Since Her Internet Fame Is Head-Turning

The following article contains references to disordered eating.

The world has watched TikTok star Alix Earle's level of fame rise higher and higher, almost in real time, since she went viral in the early 2020s because of her "Get Ready with Me" videos. As a lifestyle influencer and podcaster, every tragic detail of her life is on display for public consumption, even things that have nothing to do with her, like her father's affair. Of course, the lavish aspects of her life are fun to follow along with on TikTok. But throughout her entire journey from making videos in her dorm room to competing on "Dancing with the Stars," Earle has been honest with her followers about body image issues because of acne and an eating disorder. She's also opened up about the obvious cosmetic procedures she's had done.

Earle isn't unrecognizable in side-by-side photos, such as the above-left pic from her early college years in 2019 and the above-right pic at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and there's no denying she's had cosmetic procedures done on her face. Along with being honest about her breast augmentation, she's also talked about getting lip filler and an unpleasant experience getting veneers on her teeth. Whether she's had other procedures done is speculation.

For example, the bridge of her nose looks slightly slimmer than it did when she was in college, but she's denied getting a nose job — though she said in a 2025 clip from her "Hot Mess" podcast that she'd long wanted one, but wasn't sure she'd really take the plunge. However, her jaw and chin also seem to have a slightly different shape, which could be due to liposuction on her jaw and neck and possible filler in her chin, per plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Balinger on TikTok.