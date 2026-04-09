The Transformation Of Alix Earle's Face Since Her Internet Fame Is Head-Turning
The following article contains references to disordered eating.
The world has watched TikTok star Alix Earle's level of fame rise higher and higher, almost in real time, since she went viral in the early 2020s because of her "Get Ready with Me" videos. As a lifestyle influencer and podcaster, every tragic detail of her life is on display for public consumption, even things that have nothing to do with her, like her father's affair. Of course, the lavish aspects of her life are fun to follow along with on TikTok. But throughout her entire journey from making videos in her dorm room to competing on "Dancing with the Stars," Earle has been honest with her followers about body image issues because of acne and an eating disorder. She's also opened up about the obvious cosmetic procedures she's had done.
Earle isn't unrecognizable in side-by-side photos, such as the above-left pic from her early college years in 2019 and the above-right pic at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and there's no denying she's had cosmetic procedures done on her face. Along with being honest about her breast augmentation, she's also talked about getting lip filler and an unpleasant experience getting veneers on her teeth. Whether she's had other procedures done is speculation.
For example, the bridge of her nose looks slightly slimmer than it did when she was in college, but she's denied getting a nose job — though she said in a 2025 clip from her "Hot Mess" podcast that she'd long wanted one, but wasn't sure she'd really take the plunge. However, her jaw and chin also seem to have a slightly different shape, which could be due to liposuction on her jaw and neck and possible filler in her chin, per plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Balinger on TikTok.
Alix Earle tunes out 'the hate'
Nearly overnight, Alix Earle went from a TikTok star to a celebrity worthy of competing in the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom. And, from a college student to potentially being one of Tom Brady's flings after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Since her job is so focused on her physical appearance, she has likely dealt with criticism of her looks on social media. But, even celebrities with more extreme face transformations than Earle has had don't owe the public conversations about the work they might have had done.
The influencer told Elle that she doesn't take that kind of negativity to heart. "I'm putting myself out there, so people are allowed to have their own opinions," she said in 2023. "I care about their constructive criticism, but not so much the hate." Later in that same interview, while discussing relationships, she explained that although she shares so much of her life on social media, the key to her confidence and authenticity starts off screen. "It's not the negative comments that bother me, but the ones that just aren't true. You can't control everything and what everyone thinks," she said, adding, "It's really just about being happy offline, and then you can be yourself online." It seems like a very grounded approach to a work/life balance that she likely utilizes for all aspects of her life, including the discussions about her appearance.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).