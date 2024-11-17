Alix Earle's Tragic Real-Life Story

In 2008, Alix Earle's life and family changed forever when news broke of her father's extramarital affair. Alix's father, Thomas "TJ" Earle, was cheating on her mother with Ashley Dupré, a sex worker who was at the center of a scandal with the former governor of New York, Eliot Spitzer, who resigned due to the scandal.

Advertisement

Speaking with "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper in 2023, Alix shared what an impactful experience this was for her. She was just a kid when news broke of her father's affair. "I remember the day very clearly," she revealed on the Season 4 premiere episode of the podcast. "Paparazzi had shown up at my house and my mom quickly kind of got me and my sister out of the house over to our cousins." Confused by some of the comments she heard people making, the fourth-grader started conducting her own research. "I'm Googling my family and all of a sudden, I see that the past two years of my life had been a lie," she said. She went on to explain that due to the woman's earlier scandal, her "dad's affair became a very public situation."

Advertisement

Even years after the news of her father's affair broke, Alix was still dealing with the public embarrassment surrounding it. "My teacher in high school was talking about this governor's affair and said exactly what had happened — who it had happened with — and looked me in the eyes while this was going on in class," she told Cooper, recalling how upset and humiliated she felt since everyone in the class knew about her father's involvement.