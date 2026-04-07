Former Trump Ally Reveals Donald's Desperately Shady Move To Stop Jared & Ivanka's Wedding

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It has long seemed like Jared Kushner is firmly in Donald Trump's inner circle. There have been times, though, when Donald's feelings about Ivanka Trump's husband hinted at a possible rift. Now, ex-Trump ally and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has dished about Donald's attitude toward Kushner when he and Ivanka were still dating. And, it wasn't good.

Christie: It became clear to Trump that Jared and Ivanka would get married. He was not thrilled about this. I was still the prosecutor. He asked me to go out to dinner and said, do you have anything more on the family, so I can break this up? pic.twitter.com/nRz6VIFeoZ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

While speaking at Harvard Kennedy School on April 6, Christie got onto the topic of Donald. He shared an anecdote from his time as United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, a role he filled from 2002 to 2008. Christie recalled that Ivanka and Kushner had dated, broken up, and rekindled. That's when, according to him, "It became clear to Donald Trump that they were gonna get married. ... He was not thrilled ... about this," per X. Christie explained that Donald attempted to rope him into his plan to get Ivanka to dump her then-beau. "He asked me to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Do you have anything more on the family, so I can break this up?'" Christie said before joking that Ivanka already knew plenty of sordid info about the Kushners, and if she wasn't dissuaded yet, he didn't have any dirt that might do the job. He added, "That's Trump. When he gets himself worked into a lather, he will say and do anything to get what he wants."