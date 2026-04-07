Former Trump Ally Reveals Donald's Desperately Shady Move To Stop Jared & Ivanka's Wedding
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It has long seemed like Jared Kushner is firmly in Donald Trump's inner circle. There have been times, though, when Donald's feelings about Ivanka Trump's husband hinted at a possible rift. Now, ex-Trump ally and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has dished about Donald's attitude toward Kushner when he and Ivanka were still dating. And, it wasn't good.
Christie: It became clear to Trump that Jared and Ivanka would get married. He was not thrilled about this. I was still the prosecutor. He asked me to go out to dinner and said, do you have anything more on the family, so I can break this up? pic.twitter.com/nRz6VIFeoZ
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026
While speaking at Harvard Kennedy School on April 6, Christie got onto the topic of Donald. He shared an anecdote from his time as United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, a role he filled from 2002 to 2008. Christie recalled that Ivanka and Kushner had dated, broken up, and rekindled. That's when, according to him, "It became clear to Donald Trump that they were gonna get married. ... He was not thrilled ... about this," per X. Christie explained that Donald attempted to rope him into his plan to get Ivanka to dump her then-beau. "He asked me to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Do you have anything more on the family, so I can break this up?'" Christie said before joking that Ivanka already knew plenty of sordid info about the Kushners, and if she wasn't dissuaded yet, he didn't have any dirt that might do the job. He added, "That's Trump. When he gets himself worked into a lather, he will say and do anything to get what he wants."
Is there still bad blood between Donald Trump and Jared Kushner?
Evidently, Donald Trump failed to break Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner up. They tied the knot in 2009. Yet, this start to Donald and Kushner's relationship colors what has transpired since. While Donald's reported desperation to keep Kushner out of his family may be news, his rocky relationship with his son-in-law isn't. In the 2022 book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," author Maggie Haberman recounted what Donald said about Kushner when Ivanka mentioned they may get an RV back in 2020, over a decade after he married into the Trump family. "Can you imagine Jared and his skinny ass camping?" Donald reportedly asked, joking, "It'd be like something out of 'Deliverance.'" According to Haberman, this type of comment wasn't out of the ordinary for Donald. "In private, Trump often diminished Kushner, mocking him as effete, and seemed to delight in needling in front of others," she wrote.
Donald has since worked closely with Kushner, indicating that the discomfort between them is water under the bridge. In October 2025, though, Donald blew up fresh doubt about Ivanka and Kushner's marriage while speaking to Israel's parliament. "She is so happy and they are so happy — at least I think they're happy. If they're not, we have a big story, right?" he joked about the couple, per LiveNow from Fox. So, even after all these years, he may still think Ivanka could do better.