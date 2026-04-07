Trump's Unpopularity Is More Obvious Than Ever As MAGA Merch Store Sales Fall Off A Cliff

The red Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats have become a veritable calling card for Donald Trump fans. Trump has even pushed his MAGA merch in the White House to European leaders, among others. However, Trump swag reportedly isn't selling the same way it used to ever since the U.S. and Israel began a war with Iran. The Trump Truth Store in Crystal Lake, Illinois, was profiled in the Chicago Tribune, and owner Lisa Fleischmann said she's seen a dip in sales since the start of the war that led her to temporarily close the store.

"Sales were really slow," Fleischmann told the Chicago Tribune. "It all started with the war. I think (customers) are unsure what's going on. Not everyone. But I think a majority of people are unsure what's going on."

From photos on her Facebook page, her shop sells Trump and MAGA merch of all kinds, and she is herself an ardent Trump supporter. This isn't the first time that Fleischmann has noticed Trump's actions impacting business, though. She'd first noticed a serious sales dip last year when Trump announced his sweeping tariffs, which affected sales at her previous location in Huntley, a suburb of Chicago. That tariff moment also gave us Trump's out-of-touch comments about how many dolls American parents should buy for their children. Fleischmann has posted on Facebook that she plans to reopen her shop sometime in April.