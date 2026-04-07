The One Rule Savannah Guthrie's Costars Had To Follow For Her Today Show Return
While viewers were left on the edge of their seats wondering what to expect from "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie's return to the show, producers apparently had no interest in feeding into the hype.
It had been a long two months since Guthrie's mother, Nancy, had been kidnapped from her Arizona home in early February 2026. While the case's widespread media attention had "Today" gearing up for one of its highest viewed episodes to date, insiders told Page Six how addressing the tragedy was not part of their plan. One source explained, "It was supposed to be business as usual, [producers] said to act totally normal ... 'Move forward' is the vibe. It's been a hard year and a draining time." They also shared how, ahead of filming, NBC staffers were explicitly directed not to mention Nancy, and they were even deterred from formally welcoming Guthrie back despite her glaring absence.
NBC stars have been divided in showing their support for Guthrie following her mother's kidnapping, but regardless of their own emotional involvement, the segment was to be as neutral as possible. One source further noted how this move was a practical one, as mentioning Nancy might distract from the segment and force Guthrie to respond. Despite mitigating emotional responses on-air, sources shared how the vibes behind the scenes were far more emotional.
Savannah Guthrie got plenty of love behind the scenes of her Today return
Savannah Guthrie's return episode of "Today" deliberately side-stepped the topic of her missing mother, Nancy, but her team at NBC made sure to show their support in other ways. A source told Page Six, "There were lots of hugs... Coming back to a routine brings a sense of normalcy. She's prepared to go back to Arizona if there are major developments in the case, or wherever she's needed."
Considering how the volatility of the case had viewers worried that Guthrie might never return to the show at all, it makes sense that producers would want to take a measured and flexible approach to welcoming her home. Page Six had reported that co-host Jenna Bush Hager was among the first to greet Guthrie upon her return, with one source sharing, "They hugged for about a minute. It looked like Savannah was crying when they embraced."
The pair was greeted by about 75 fans waiting for the host with signs outside NBC Studios, where Guthrie reportedly started tearing up as she told her fans, "These signs are so beautiful ... I received so many letters, so much kindness, to me and my whole family. We feel it, we feel your prayers, thank you!" It's uncertain whether or not, in time, Guthrie will become more vocal about her mother's disappearance on the show. She already shared her heartbreaking reaction to video footage of Nancy's kidnapper during her "Today" interview in late March, but here's hoping that the news of Nancy's return will be gladly delivered, and soon.