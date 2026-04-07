The One Rule Savannah Guthrie's Costars Had To Follow For Her Today Show Return

While viewers were left on the edge of their seats wondering what to expect from "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie's return to the show, producers apparently had no interest in feeding into the hype.

It had been a long two months since Guthrie's mother, Nancy, had been kidnapped from her Arizona home in early February 2026. While the case's widespread media attention had "Today" gearing up for one of its highest viewed episodes to date, insiders told Page Six how addressing the tragedy was not part of their plan. One source explained, "It was supposed to be business as usual, [producers] said to act totally normal ... 'Move forward' is the vibe. It's been a hard year and a draining time." They also shared how, ahead of filming, NBC staffers were explicitly directed not to mention Nancy, and they were even deterred from formally welcoming Guthrie back despite her glaring absence.

NBC stars have been divided in showing their support for Guthrie following her mother's kidnapping, but regardless of their own emotional involvement, the segment was to be as neutral as possible. One source further noted how this move was a practical one, as mentioning Nancy might distract from the segment and force Guthrie to respond. Despite mitigating emotional responses on-air, sources shared how the vibes behind the scenes were far more emotional.